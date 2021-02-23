In a documentary a few years ago on “The Mayo Clinic: Faith, Hope, Science,” Ken Burns not only omitted Dr. Mayo’s practice in Le Sueur but also his family’s time in Nicollet County. In Burns’ otherwise comprehensive study of the Mayos, here’s what presumably fell on the cutting room floor.
W.W. Mayo was issued a Bounty Patent by the Federal Government for 160 acres of land in what is now Lake Prairie Township in Nicollet County, near the border with both Sibley and Le Sueur Counties. The Mayos — W.W., his wife Louisa and daughter Gertrude — moved onto the property in 1856. Daughters Phoebe and Sarah were born there.
Part of the property was on the bluff leading down to the Minnesota River. About 35 years ago, a local historian, Jo Osborne, asked if I would like to see something of the Mayo family’s first home there. I was delighted, and even more intrigued when she said that it was a dugout.
Depending on the time of their arrival, winter could’ve been approaching. There would be little time to secure a more solid structure to live in. So, perhaps in desperation, they dug out the porous limestone and made a cave-like house on the side of the bluff. Cover it with branches and grass, and,you have a temporary home.
The Osbornes were the Mayos neighbors, and she heard this story from her grandfather. So, one hot July afternoon, we began our search for the dugout house. We climbed up and down the bluff and searched and searched but never did find it. Maybe it never was built. Or, maybe it was eroded down the side of the bluff. We’ll never know.
What we do know was that in 1859, the family moved to their new house in Le Sueur. There had been flooding on the farmstead and Louisa apparently persuaded William to move to town. So, after apparently mortgaging the Nicollet County farm to get money to construct a home, William built their new house.
Since it was obvious from the documentary that William was a man who possessed considerable skills with his hands, it is quite likely that, indeed, he did build it. By 1860, William, age 41, Louisa, age 34, along with their three daughters, Gertrude, age 6, Phoebe, age 3, and Sarah, age 1, were in their new ‘town” house.
William James was later born there in 1861. When the Nicollet County farm and home were sold in 1864 to William Wright, the family moved to Rochester. And, the rest, as they say, “is history."
Talk about humble beginnings, eh? The dugout, if there was one, might be lost to the elements, but maybe with Dr. Marlow’s help, we still might find it. In the meantime the W.W.Mayo home in Le Sueur has been restored and is open to the public. Plan to arrange a visit.