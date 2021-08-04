The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) received about 1.25 million fraud complaints in 2020 in which a contact method was identified, and in nearly 1 in 3 cases a call was the swindler’s way in. Once they get you on the line, phone scammers use false promises, aggressive sales pitches and phony threats to pry loose information they can use to steal your money or identity (or both).
Here are two useful websites with information on scams and alerts: fcc.gov/general/frauds-scams-and-alerts-guides and consumer.ftc.gov/topics.
The FCC website is a good source to read about various scams which include. Browse scams by topic:
Avoiding Scams — Car Buying Scams , Charity Scams, Debt & Credit Scams, Fake Check Scams, Family Emergency Scams, Free Trial Scams, Gift Card Scams, Health & Weight Loss Scams, IRS Impersonators, Job Scams, Medicare Impersonators, Money-making Opportunity Scams, Phishing Scams, Phone Scams, Prize & Grant Scams, Rental & Housing Scams, Romance Scams, Scammers Impersonating the FTC, Scammers Impersonating the Government, Scams Against Immigrants, Scams Against Older Adults, Scams Against Small Businesses, Social Security Impersonators, Student Loan & Education Scams, Tech Support Scams, Wire Transfer Scams.
It also provides advise on telephone calls received and how to stop unwanted robocalls and texts. Unwanted calls – including illegal and spoofed robocalls – are the FCC’s top consumer complaint and its top consumer protection priority. These include complaints from consumers whose numbers are being spoofed or whose calls are being mistakenly blocked or labeled as a possible scam call by a robocall blocking app or service.
Consumer tips
• Don’t answer calls from unknown numbers. If you answer such a call, hang up immediately.
• You may not be able to tell right away if an incoming call is spoofed. Be aware: Caller ID showing a “local” number does not necessarily mean it is a local caller.
• If you answer the phone and the caller — or a recording — asks you to hit a button to stop getting the calls, you should just hang up. Scammers often use this trick to identify potential targets.
• Do not respond to any questions, especially those that can be answered with “Yes.”
• Never give out personal information such as account numbers, Social Security numbers, mother’s maiden names, passwords or other identifying information in response to unexpected calls or if you are at all suspicious.
• If you get an inquiry from someone who says they represent a company or a government agency, hang up and call the phone number on your account statement, in the phone book, or on the company’s or government agency’s website to verify the authenticity of the request. You will usually get a written statement in the mail before you get a phone call from a legitimate source, particularly if the caller is asking for a payment.
• Use caution if you are being pressured for information immediately.
• If you have a voicemail account with your phone service, be sure to set a password for it. Some voicemail services are preset to allow access if you call in from your own phone number. A hacker could spoof your home phone number and gain access to your voice mail if you do not set a password.
• Talk to your phone company about call blocking tools they may have and check into apps that you can download to your mobile device to block unwanted calls.
• If you use robocall-blocking technology already, it often helps to let that company know which numbers are producing unwanted calls so they can help block those calls for you and others. Where should I file my unwanted call complaint? Consumers can file complaints with the FCC by going to fcc.gov/complaints. You should choose the phone form and the unwanted calls issue for all complaints involving unwanted calls, including if your number is being spoofed, blocked, or labeled.
Do Not Call list
The national Do Not Call list protects landline and wireless phone numbers. You can register your numbers on the national Do Not Call list at no cost by calling 1-888-382-1222 (voice) or 1-866-290-4236 (TTY). You must call from the phone number you wish to register. You can also register at donotcall.gov.