I want to thank the Le Sueur County News for this monthly opportunity to share news and happenings within the county.
By way of introduction, my name is Joe Martin, and I started as the County administrator in late May. I have lived in Waterville Township for nearly 10 years. While I’m new to county government, I have had management experience within the state and federal government, along with private sector experiences in the agricultural arena. The last few months have been busy ones getting to know the people, programs, and issues within the county; but, they have been enjoyable and informative.
Here are a few key county business items for your awareness.
Broadband/Internet
Improving internet service continues to be a priority for the county, and we have been working with providers on a variety of strategies. One early strategy was investing over $1 million in federal grant dollars to provide improved wireless service in rural areas via tower and antenna technologies. Antennas were installed on existing towers near Le Center, Cleveland, Cordova, Tyrone Township, Waterville, Montgomery and St. Peter. If you are seeking improved internet in a rural area, visit netwavebroadband.net.
American Rescue Plan Funding
Le Sueur County is slated to receive around $5.6 million in one-time federal grant dollars as a response to the COVID pandemic. There are many eligibility requirements that must be met, and the county has been busy identifying potential strategic uses of these funds.
No decisions on funding have been made, however, some priority items have been identified that may be acted upon in the coming months. These items include public health, public safety, and human services expenses related to the pandemic and broadband investments.
Budget Planning Process
County departments have submitted preliminary 2022 budgets, and Commissioners held work sessions reviewing individual budgets this month. Preliminary budgets will be acted upon by the Board on September 28. The months of October through December will be time for public input and feedback along with adjustments. The final levy will be set on December 21.
Veteran Services
There are new benefits through the Veterans Office that recently became available. If you served in Southwest Asia and experience chronic asthma, rhinitis, and sinusitis, contact the Veterans Office at 507-357-8279 to learn more.
Passport Processing
As of September 1, U.S. passports will be processed at the Recorders Office. This will streamline the photo/application process to one office. Standard processing for passports is taking 18 weeks; so, plan ahead if you need a passport or need to renew your existing one. Passport appointments can be made by calling the Recorders Office at 507-357-2251.
COVID
Due to the rising number of COVID cases in the county and surrounding areas, the county is requiring face coverings for all employees and visitors while in county buildings. If you plan to conduct business at county building, be sure to bring a mask or obtain one at the front entrance before entering the building.