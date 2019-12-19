The Le Sueur-Henderson Facility Improvement Task Force met on Tuesday, Dec, 10 for the eighth time.
The agenda for the meeting was solely focused on discussion of potential recommendations that could be forwarded to the School Board and gain consensus on a direction forward. The task force answered an electronic poll that was administrated by Unesco that provided a start to the consensus building process.
The poll was essentially a quantitative evaluation of priorities and potential options the task force had previously developed. after reviewing the poll results the task force did a qualitative analysis of the results to determine if they were right. That evaluation lead to a very productive discussion on options and the right direction forward.
While the task force was able to come to a consensus on several components of a recommendation, there was still some additional work to do before a full recommendation could come forward. Although this was the last scheduled task force meeting, the members believed that the importance of this decision required some additional time.
After discussion with the Chair of the task force and the School Board Chair, they decided to return for one additional meeting at the end of January in order to finish their work on a recommendation. Unesco will also provide some additional design and cost information at that meeting, and the task force will also be able to review additional tax impact information from the district's financial advisor.
The next meeting date is yet to be determined, so watch for information coming from the district on this.