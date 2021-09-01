The Public Services Department had another year filled with planning and exciting projects happening throughout the city.
The Le Sueur Airport has been hosting the 12th @ 12Y this summer, and our final event will be next month on Oct. 12 from 4-7 p.m. at the city maintenance hangar. Staff has been busy with equipment and getting ready for projects.
Staff was able to update the pull behind mower with a grant from MNDOT for nearly 75% of the cost. The south taxilanes are planned to be reconstructed with a combination of grants totaling about 95% of the project. We are awaiting the final grant paperwork to update the snow removal equipment which will be fully funded by the FAA. Staff has also been planning a taxilane expansion to the north and have a recommendation from the Airport Commission that City Council include the project in the 2022 budgeting process.
At the Community Center, we have added a full-time recreation maintenance supervisor. This position has already proven to be a great addition. This position oversees the maintenance at the Community Center, giving the facility and its equipment much needed attention.
Last year, the Community Center saw tough times that really impacted the budget. As a result of this, a Community Center Task Force was formed. This group is focused on the future of the Community Center and will help guide our City Council on what the community wants for this facility.
One major component this group will be looking at is the indoor pool. The indoor pool has been closed since the first COVID-19 shut down in March 2020 and will remain closed through 2021.
The Aqua Valley Outdoor pool and summer ice arena seasons are coming to an end. The ice will go back in late September for the regular ice arena season. We look forward to offering fall and winter programs for youth and adults.
The Electric division started the 2021 construction season working on terminating the new transformers and equipment to convert all the overhead on South Elmwood from Kaukis Drive to County Road 115 to the new underground and remove all the old electric poles that interfered with the County Road 22 project.
We are currently working on getting new infrastructure installed to the new main street to supply power to all the new lighting and convenience outlets. In the coming weeks, we will be adding a few new transformers to supply the new Meadows addition. The electric division had a summer helper who spent several hours sanding and painting 13 street light poles that were rusty and in need of a fresh coat of paint.
2022 is looking to be another busy year with some upgrades to the electric on South Main Street/County Road 36, South Second Street and in the parking lot behind The Bar and Green Mill. We also hope to find some time to upgrade some aging electrical wire in the subdivision south of the Community Center (Hillcrest Way, Sunset Circle, Snow Ridge, Regency Road).
The Public Works division maintains approximately 32 miles of roadways and 60 plus acres of park land, green space and waterways. With Commerce, Ferry and Elmwood getting a makeover, this has made for an eventful 2021 on our city roadways. Not to forget the Main Street reconnection project getting ever so closer to wrapping up.
Soon it will be fall and then starts the sweeping of leaves, park cleanup, and preparing for the upcoming winter season — when all the fun happens! The focus for staff is keeping streets, sidewalks, trails, and city parking lots safe for use by plowing & removing snow and maintaining certain parks amenities available for outdoor activities. Once winter is over, on to the 2022 street maintenance plan.
It continues to be another busy year for the Water & Wastewater division. As road construction is winding down, a new well is starting to be built along with the ongoing work of building a new water tower. The Water and Wastewater division maintains over 37 miles of watermain, including 280 fire hydrants and 32 miles of sanitary sewer including 6 lift stations. As a reminder, please dispose of used cooking oil/grease appropriately. Also, please throw away flushable wipes. They do not break down and cause maintenance problems to pumps and elsewhere within our system.
Finally, a big thank you to all for the patience and understanding as we are coming to the end of the construction season.