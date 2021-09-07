Good day to all in Le Sueur and Henderson.
This is my first letter from the superintendent’s office, as I will be writing for the local newspapers’ information throughout the school year on things happening and occurring in the district. Some of the items I will write about will be my opinion and others will be happenings and impactful things occurring for the students.
I should first start out by letting Le Sueur and Henderson members know who I am. I am originally from the Royalton area, where I grew up on a dairy and grain farm. I attended St. John’s University and began teaching at St. Cloud Apollo in the Science department. I moved up after 11 years to be a principal and have spent the last seven years as a superintendent.
I was a superintendent in the community of Kimball for four years before going to Wyoming for the last three. My family and I came back to Minnesota because of the connections here. We were fortunate that the superintendent position here in Le Sueur/Henderson was open, as both communities were the best match for what I was looking for in an area for my family.
Since being here, I have been welcomed by many people in both communities, and both Le Sueur and Henderson have a lot of tradition as well as great things going on. The school district has also done some great things. The most important, our graduation rate for the area is one of the highest with only one district to the east slightly higher. For parents and community members, that means when our students enter our buildings, there is a commitment to get them prepared to graduate and to find the path our students want for lifelong learning. Our district mission is, “Enable every student to contribute and succeed in life”. Graduating from high school is a big first step.
There are certainly things that the district needs to work on, and I will do everything I can with the administration team and all staff to provide the best experience for all the students in Le Sueur and Henderson. As a farmer and administrator, I will do everything I can to make sure that happens. It is a team effort. I will make decisions and recommendations to the School Board, focusing on the goal of what is “best for our students” as a top priority. Everything I do is to make sure our students are taken care of and making sure the district functions with fiscal responsibility.
The board and I have been working on short-term and long-term goals. We want to make sure that everything we do builds to the next step. I will be getting out more in the communities as I know many have questions about the building bond vote and project. I want both Le Sueur and Henderson community members to know I made the recommendation to the board based on all the information that was given to me and with the mindset of what makes the most sense for the students and communities. I will explain more in the future. Thank you for welcoming my family. Both communities have allowed us to feel like we are home. Thank you.