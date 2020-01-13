To the editor:
The Le Sueur Lions Club would like to extend a heart felt "Thank you" to all those who purchased 2019 holiday raffle tickets, making this year's raffle a great success.
Also, we want to especially thank the many local businesses and organizations — Wise Furniture, Friendly Confines Cheese Shoppe, Rademacher's Fresh Market, Scoops Liquor, Froggy's Liquor, Le Sueur Corner Drug, Moske's Auto, Holiday Station Stores, Le Sueur Chamber of Commerce, and Nicollet Schmidt's Meat Market for their donation of discounted prizes for this year's raffle. Without your continued support we would not be able fund many of our community projects and needs. For a complete list of prize winners see below:
Grand Prize winner is Linda Scheible with a $700 Shopping Spree at Wise Furniture; Bob Broeder with a pizza-a-month for a year Friendly Confines Cheese Shoppe; Denny Miller with $100 gift card from Radermacher's Fresh Market; Broxson Snow with $100 gift card from Scoops Liquor; Geneva Kiefer with $100 gift card from Froggy's Liquor; Jim Logue with $50 gift card from Le Sueur Conrer Drug; Duane Swenson with $50 gift card from Le Sueur Corner Drug; Traci Quinnell with $50 gift card from Moske's Auto; Greg McKush with $50 gift card from Moske's Auto; Joanne Dallmann with $50 gift card from Holiday Station Stores; Sandy Dreeggemann with $50 gift card from Holiday Station Stores; Jim Herrman with $50 Le Sueur Bucks from Le Sueur Chamber of Commerce; Nyla Probst with $50 gift card from Schmidt's Meat Market in Nicollet.
Le Sueur Lions Club