To the editor:
To use the cliché the Le Sueur-Henderson School District is at a crossroads is an understatement. In a more modern vernacular, the district is at a roundabout — facing a number of turn-off possibilities and lane changes.
The district has committed a considerable amount of time and effort studying current facilities and the option of a bonding levy. A task force has proposed figures ranging from $35 to $50 million to fund various remedies for our facility shortcomings. The only constant consensus seems to be Park Elementary is no longer a suitable facility for educating students.
I am urging the Board of Education to consider another option: the dissolving of the Le Sueur-Henderson School District.
Preposterous? Outrageous? Perhaps. But the district has four important issues not even $50 million can fix (in no particular order):
• A declining, or at best stagnant, student population. Like it or not, school districts are funded on a per pupil basis. The technology and curriculum demands from parents, along with resources to employ competent people to execute those demands, is unsustainable.
• Henderson. The residents of the Henderson school district were none-too-pleased with the merger and little has changed since. The threat of closing the Hilltop facility keeps resurfacing; even though the Hilltop campus is quite possibly the most attractive property the district owns. If relations between the two communities has improved little over the course of 30 years, it seems unrealistic to expect a sudden change. Dissolving the Le Sueur-Henderson district allows Henderson to re-boot and explore education options which better suit the community.
• Transportation. On paper, it seems transporting students in a relatively small district should be simple. But the Minnesota River calls the shots.
• The revolving door of LS-H district administration. Quick — name the principal of Le Sueur-Henderson High School. (I had to look it up.) The rapid succession of entrances and exits of district administration over the recent years presents a reputation of Le Sueur-Henderson being a stepping stone for career advancement; or an undesirable district in which to work. Either scenario is going to take considerable time to remedy. And time may be running out.
Paul Malchow
Le Sueur