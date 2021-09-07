Le Center Volunteer Ambulance Service was established in 1974 and serves the community of Le Center and surrounding areas. It also offers mutual aid to near by towns when requested.
This service is one of the few organizations that is 100% volunteer. The service is made up of approximately 20 men and women who are on call 12-hour shifts ensuring that the city of Le Center has emergency medical services 24/7.
This year the ambulance service is holding their annual fundraiser, Family Fun Night. It is held at their ambulance hall in Le Center on the third Tuesday of September. Last year, due to COVID, the fundraiser needed to be changed to a drive-thr,u but this year, it's back to the usual event.
The event offers hot dog and brat burger meals. The cost of a meal is $3. This includes chips, water, and dessert (while supplies last). They also will have fun activities to keep the kids busy, bounce houses, ring toss and other yard games.
Ashley Genelin, Le Center Ambulance member, will be offering wagon rides, along with Jason Holicky. Becky Wargelin will also be at the event face painting.
The members have been going door-to-door in Le Center selling tickets for their raffle. First prize wins a Traeger 575 Pellet Grill (donated by Le Center Hardware Hank); second prize wins a Dewalt Weed trimmer and leaf blower combo; third prize is $50 cash (both prizes donated by Le Center Napa Auto Center). There will also be a silent auction as well featuring products and donations from our local businesses. Thank you to our very supportive local business for their donations.
Out of town residents should have received a letter with tickets and information about our event. Words cannot express the gratitude we have for this small community and its members.
Le Center Ambulance Service continues its efforts to recruit more members. They are looking for members of the community who are established and rooted to the community, enjoy helping others, and willing to work as a team with their service members. Anyone who has questions about joining or has an interest please reach out to the service, either by a message on the Facebook page or stop out at Family Fun Night and speak with one of the members.
The service is excited to see everyone at Family Fun Night on Sept. 21 from 4 to 7:30 p.m.