To the editor:
The topic of this letter today is about taxes and fees, and with that being said focusing on the TCU High School. The free education is funded by the taxes assessed on land property. When a student attends, the TCU High School student participates in PSEO, sports, or has a job after school. They drive, so they can get to their next location or home after the event.
A fee has been assessed to these students for years, and we have never agreed with this fee, and to be honest, have never paid the fee. This fee on a property that we already pay taxes on seemed redundant and unfair. A student that only drives into the school to attend a basketball, volleyball game or even an evening meeting at that school does not need to pay to park nor does a faculty member of the High School but a student driving to school for the purpose of an education during the hours of 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. is charged a fee to park in the high school parking lot.
Again this year — the year of COVID — we opted not pay the fee along with a fair number of other families. The year when the students have not been in the school building for well over half the school year.
It led to a very heated and animated discussion with the high school Leadership. After which, we presented our feelings and thoughts to the TCU School Board at the February monthly meeting. As well, we followed up with multiple individuals on the School Board. Four of the five of the members we reached out to did meet with us, and we reviewed our thoughts and reasons on a one-on-one basis. The policy is being reviewed by the TCU Policy Committee and is being presented for a ‘first reading’ at the March meeting, per our conversations with the School Board members.
You may ask why now? Why, over what maybe a minimal cost? The reason — we are taxpayers and we pay a substantial amount of taxes for the school via levies and referendums to have a modern school. Enough with the fees — a student should not have to pay a fee to park at the school they are attending to get an education.
Sincerely Dale and Patty Ann Tiede
Le Sueur