According to a study by the National Alliance to End Homelessness, the United States has seen a 12% decrease in homelessness since 2007. However, Minnesota’s rate of homelessness has remained steady at 14.2 per 10,000. On any given night, nearly 8,000 people in the state are without stable shelter.
As the pandemic presents barriers for everyone in the state, lower income residents are more severely impacted. Loss of wages, increase in mental health needs and increased substance abuse all contribute to instability in housing, making lower wage-earners more susceptible to potential homelessness.
The ban on evictions has been a mixed blessing for Partners for Housing (P4H), the parent organization for Union Street Place emergency shelter in St. Peter, as well as Welcome Inn and Theresa House in Mankato. In addition to the three shelters, P4H owns and operates 30 rental units, all at below-market rental rates. Many tenants have fallen behind on their rent, causing decreased income for the organization, which directly affects the number of people who can be served at the shelters. The concern is that once the ban on evictions is lifted, there will be an uptick in calls for shelter. Currently, P4H receives an average of six to eight calls or emails from people seeking shelter, along with family members, social workers, and friends.
Becoming homeless during a pandemic is fraught with challenges. Social distancing and maintaining personal hygiene are obvious challenges in any climate. Add a Minnesota winter and the safety risks are multiplied. Many businesses have temporarily closed their doors to the public or closed “the usual” gathering spaces, i.e. eating areas within markets and grocery stores, library lobbies, and gas station coffee bars.
Currently, P4H aims to prioritize single women and families with children in its shelters. All units (emergency shelter and below-market-rate rentals) are currently occupied with the caveat that one room in each shelter is being set aside for families who may become ill and needing sequester from others.
The organization has postponed two fundraiser events that were originally scheduled for Spring 2020 and has made the decision to postpone the annual event, Pedal Past Poverty, from its usual late February to sometime in April in order to accommodate an outdoor event.
On a brighter note, P4H has partnered with area businesses to bring a little joy to its clients, guests and tenants by providing holiday bundles to each household served. Community members interested in learning more are encouraged to visit partnersforhousing.org/bundles.
P4H has been providing housing services to vulnerable populations for over 35 years. The organization owns and operates several properties that provide various housing options. In addition to the emergency shelters, Theresa House, Union Street Place and Welcome Inn, P4H offer transitional and permanent housing options to homeless and/or at-risk individuals and families in the Greater Mankato Area. Over 250 area residents are positively affected daily through P4H’s various programs.