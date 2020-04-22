COVID-19 has wiped our calendars clean of youth programming, and 4-H is no exception.
In the wake of no events, there is now a constant stream of information through tv, email, and social media in an effort to assist families in navigating events-gone-virtual and social distancing. The amount of online learning is enough to overwhelm anyone.
4-H has something different to offer you. As youth development professionals, we’ve been grappling with taking our programs online, cautious about adding screen-time to the heavy load of virtual learning our youth already face. And while we have a lot to offer online, we want to support you in getting youth offline and getting hands-on learning experiences. This is the hallmark--and heart--of our program.
In 4-H, youth explore their “sparks” through hands-on projects. You may have seen a glimpse of this world at the county fair, where our members make exhibits to show what they’ve learned all year long in their project areas. These projects allow youth to be creative and imaginative while also working on concrete life skills. And right now, projects are an outlet for youth to channel questions, worries, and energy into action. This is a wonderful time to do a deep dive into learning about something interesting that one day (soon) could translate to more school projects, field trips, or even careers!
You can help a young person weather COVID-19 by showing that you care and helping them take on a project. According to the Search Institute (an organization that studies what kids need to thrive), caring adults play a key role in helping youth by expressing care, but also by challenging growth and providing support to complete goals. You can support youth by reaching out to ask them about how they are spending time at home during this crisis. And then, encourage them to use this time to focus on doing something new. Help them to set a goal and start a project. Connect them to people, information, and ideas that can broaden their thinking. Offer them choices. What better way to do this than a 4-H project.
To help guide this learning, 4-H offers curriculum and online resources for almost anything--from the obvious 4-H choices like animal science, vegetable gardening and baking, to projects you might not think of as 4-H: photography, making global connections, science, fashion, performing arts and more. Youth of all ages can complete projects. No two projects are the same, so every young person has an entirely unique experience.
4-H tools and resources are available to anyone. It’s free to join 4-H, which makes it easier to find out what we have to offer and brings you into a community of project doers. Whether you join or not, we’re here to assist you to help young people thrive. Please visit 4-H.org and the Le Sueur County 4-H Facebook page, or contact us directly, to discover a new project today.