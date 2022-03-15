While I am writing this month’s column, I am saddened by the political games being played at the cost of you and our business owners here in Minnesota.
Right now, a bill is being held up that needed to be signed by March 15 to fill our Unemployment Trust Fund. Without the governor’s signature on March 15, our businesses will be forced to pay higher taxes for the next six years.
This is a bill that the governor, Senate and House Republicans are all behind, and yet the House Democrat leaders are holding the bill hostage to advance their own agenda. Minnesotans will be the ones to pay for their mistakes.
Personally, I have been hard at work on legislation that would make a difference for House District 20A. I filed HF3911, which would give almost $4.5 million to the city of Belle Plaine. This money would go toward designing, constructing, furnishing and replacing lights, sewer systems, sidewalks and more. I also submitted HF4186. This legislation adds a new position to the list of positions that are covered correctional service for the Department of Human Services.
I’ve signed off in support of HF 4186. This bill would require legislative approval to extend a declared emergency beyond five days. It would also require legislative enactment before executive orders and rules may go into effect.
Finally, I am cognizant of the events happening around the world. My prayers are with the people of Ukraine. I hope we all take a moment to be thankful to live in the United States.
Brian Pfarr, R-Le Sueur, represents District 20A in the Minnesota House of Representatives.