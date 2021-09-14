Earlier this month, our kids headed back to school. After a year of distance learning, I’m sure the return to the classroom was full of excitement, and perhaps a little anxiety, for students and parents alike. Families and teachers can now begin to evaluate the effects of the pandemic on academic performance.
At the end of August, the Minnesota Department of Education released troubling data showing a devastating drop in reading and math test scores. Statewide math proficiency on the Minnesota Comprehensive Assessments (MCAs) dropped 9 points – from 55% in 2019 to 44% in 2021. For 8th Grade math exams, there was a stunning 15 point drop in test scores from 55% in 2019 to 40% in 2021. Only about half of Minnesota 3rd graders are reading at grade level, with MCA reading proficiencies in 2021 at 49% compared to 55% in 2019 (a 6 point drop.) For minority and low-income students, these figures are even worse.
There was also a major spike in students opting out of MCAs as schools and unions encouraged kids to not take the tests. This gives schools, families, and policymakers even less data to evaluate the devastating learning loss from last year.
Every Minnesotan should be concerned by these numbers. Even before the pandemic, our state had some of the worst education disparities in the country. Now after a year of school closures our minority students are falling even farther behind.
Something needs to change. Investing more and more in our schools is not going to boost test scores and graduation rates alone. We need to get the politics out of the classroom. The focus needs to be back on reading and math, not indoctrination.
Parents also need to be empowered to choose the school that best fits the needs of their children. I heard countless stories over the past year of families who switched schools in 2020, and for a variety of reasons. Whether it was a single parent who needed their children to attend school in-person so they could go to work, or families who were concerned about politics in the classroom, so many Minnesotans looked beyond traditional public schools. They found new educational opportunities that match the needs of the student and will ensure they have a bright future.
School choice is a valuable lesson from the pandemic. I will continue to support all families in all communities to ensure they are able to choose schools that best serve the unique needs of their kids. Only then will we start to see changes in test scores.
I wish all students, families, teachers, and staff a very happy and successful school year. If any issues arise, I encourage parents to reach out to their school administrators, school boards, or me for assistance.