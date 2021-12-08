Good day Le Sueur and Henderson. As I write this, I am watching the snowfall outside. It would seem the first snowfall marks the beginning of the winter season.
We have had a great fall season with warm temperatures and minimal rain, so the farmers could get the crops out of the fields. It would seem we better get ready for cold temperatures for December. I learned growing up on the farm that when you get above average temps for a while, be prepared for the shift to below average temperatures. Unfortunately, it might happen during our coldest months.
There are many things going on in the schools, as students have been working hard in the classroom but also in the community. Elementary students have been busy making ornaments to donate to local groups for decorating around the communities. Our middle and high school students have been gearing up for the end of the semester as the calendar year of 2021 winds down as we approach the holiday break, and they are preparing for finals and participating in winter activities. Make sure to check out the district website for any of the events occurring across the district. We have many talented students in the district who are doing amazing things.
As the holidays fast approach, I want to extend a thank you out to all the staff for their work and commitment to keeping our students in school and working through these challenging times. The uncertainty makes it difficult, but the staff have pulled together to provide the best experiences for our students. During these times, it is awesome to see how people can work together to get through anything they put their mind to.
This time of year is a great time to reflect and consider how we have grown individually, but also as communities, doing the best for all of our residents. I am thankful to be here and for my family to see the great things that happen daily in the communities of Le Sueur and Henderson. This time of giving has never been more important than it is now, as we have many who are suffering at some level.
Make sure to check in on loved ones and neighbors. There are times that just checking in to say hello is all that is needed for someone to get through the day. Holidays usually bring cheer for many, but there are some where this time of year is the most difficult. Keep those individuals in your thoughts to help wherever you can.
I want to wish everyone in Le Sueur and Henderson happy holidays. I hope that Santa is good to all the young children this year for they have earned to be on the “good” list. Here’s to getting through as least half of the school year.