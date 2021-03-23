With spring right around the corner, it’s time to get a soil test to make the most out of this growing season for all of your plants, trees and shrubs.
As soon as your soil dries out, you can collect samples in your yard, garden and fields for a soil test. A soil test will provide recommendations for fertilizer and lime application based on the soil you have and on what you want to grow. Soil tests also help to avoid applying too much fertilizer. Using only the fertilizers you need will save money, keep your plants healthy, and keep excess nutrients from getting into the environment.
To start the process of taking a soil test, you will need a hand trowel and a bucket, as well as a soil test form and soil sample bag from your local Extension office. When collecting soil to send in for testing, you want to take samples from multiple locations in your yard or garden to get a representative sample of your growing area of interest.
You’ll first want to scrape the soil surface clear of plant residue and litter then collect a sample from the top 6-8” of soil. Each soil sample analyzed should be a combination of 5 to 10 subsamples taken from the soil area of interest. The soil should be mixed together thoroughly as they are collected and added to the soil sample bag.
The University of Minnesota Soil Test Report is focused on describing the fertility status of your soil and provides information that will help improve the mineral nutrients of your plants. Good soil fertility with high nutrient availability allows the plants to be healthier and naturally resistant to funguses and insects in the process. Once the soil test is conducted, use the results as your road map to decide where to best fertilize your soil to promote good health. Soil tests will also give you results of the soil’s pH. Soil pH is an important chemical property found from the soil test and affects the availability of nutrients to the plants as well as the activity of the microorganisms in the soil. If the soil test indicates that the soil pH is not in the optimum range for the plants you wish to grow, you can amend the soil to raise or lower the soil pH.
Once you receive your results, you can read them yourself or reach out to your local Extension Educator and they can help you interpret those results. Remember that soil tests should be done once every year at the same time of the year to make sure you are giving your plants the nutrients they need to properly grow.
As always, if you have questions, contact your local Extension office for assistance.