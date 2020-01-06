The new year is a fitting time to celebrate all our region has accomplished together while also looking ahead to the coming year.
Greater Mankato Area United Way partner programs support basic needs, health and education to keep our four-county region strong, balanced and sustainable. Last year, our United Way programs provided individuals with 275,463 meals and 28,763 books. They provided 6,678 youth with out-of-school activities and 6,426 patients with healthcare services. We also focused on convening the community (bringing people together to address important issues) around topics such as housing, youth development and mental health. Those are just a few examples of the vital work our programs are doing in Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet and Waseca counties.
As of Jan. 6, the 2020 campaign total stands at 99 percent—meaning we are just $19,000 away from the goal of $2,060,000 for United Way’s 55 programs! To donate, please call our office at 507-345-4551 or visit MankatoUnitedWay.org/donate.
The New Year is also a great time to make plans to become more engaged in the community. People often tell us they want to help but don’t know where to start, especially with busy schedules and other commitments.
Volunteering is a powerful way to learn about the needs in our community and make a difference. Start by checking out our online volunteer platform, get connected at GetConnected.MankatoUnitedWay.org.
Here are some other ways to get involved over the next few months:
Annual Volunteer Thank You Luncheon: Did you volunteer with us in 2019? Join us for our Thank You Luncheon recognizing our volunteers Thursday, Feb. 13 at noon. Register on our website.
Community Impact Teams: This spring, be part of the annual community vetting process as volunteers review all agencies applying for United Way 2021 funding. Contact our office to learn more about serving on one of the eight impact teams.
Men’s Event: Join us for our sixth annual Men’s Event at the Kato Ballroom on Thursday, March 5 from 5-9 p.m. This year’s featured speaker is John Kriesel, a decorated Minnesota veteran and inspirational speaker who will share his story of being seriously injured in Iraq and how he has persevered using humor and community support. Enjoy games, meat raffle, prizes, silent auction, wing-eating contest and local food/drink vendors. Volunteers needed.
Success by Six: These quarterly forums offer networking and resource-sharing opportunities for early childhood stakeholders and professionals throughout the region. The next forum is Thursday, March 19 at 11 a.m.
Project Community Connect: This annual one-stop, expo-style resource event takes place noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 21 at the Mankato Civic Center. Geared toward reducing poverty in our region, this free event brings more than 70 service providers together to offer resources on housing, health, employment, veteran services and much more. Transportation assistance available. Volunteers needed.
To learn more, follow our Facebook page or visit www.MankatoUnitedWay.org.