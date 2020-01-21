A voracious pest of plants, Japanese beetles (Popillia japonica) are a relative newcomer to the state.
I had grown up with them my entire life; they seemed to follow me from my childhood home in Ohio to the Midwest. When I lived in Iowa, I remember bringing out the soapy buckets of water in the morning to pick and drop them to their doom. The beetles were already clumsy fliers, and when covered in dew they were easier to grab. Yet, these pests kept coming day after day.
Nowadays in Minnesota, I often receive more calls about them in Mankato gardens than in Le Center ones. When I do observe them in Le Sueur County, I usually find the beetles munching the top of soybean plants, where the damage they typically do is cosmetic. However, they are not so harmless to trees, such as plums or basswoods. One or two years of heavy damage rarely results in serious injury, but once it becomes chronic, severe stress to the plant can occur. Grapes are also at the top of the Japanese beetle wish list, and commercial vineyards know full well how much damage they can do.
To identify them, the adult beetles will have a shiny green head and copper wings. Around their flanks, you will see tufts of white and black “fur”. These insects tend to avoid eating the plant leaf veins, so damaged leafs have a characteristic lacey appearance.
Still, people may forget that Japanese beetles spend a great deal of their life cycle underground as larvae and pupae. We only see the adults from around July to August, where then they dig a few inches and lay eggs in the soil. Similar to their loathsome parents, the larval stages of the beetles can also cause damage to grasses—feeding on turf roots.
To keep themselves alive during the winter, the larvae burrow downward below the frost line. The beetles can die when soil temperatures dip below 15˚F. Grubs can go down 2” to 8” to avoid this fate, but if the cold is unrelenting, they can migrate down a foot. As long as they stay ahead of the plunging frost line, the beetles usually survive—probably planning how to eat your roses when they emerge in summer.
So, is there a chance that this year will rid us of these insects? According to the Climate Prediction Center, Minnesota is expected to have a somewhat colder and wet winter ahead. While we may have those cold temperatures, it is important to note that topsoil acts as natural insulator, protecting many creatures from the unrelenting wind and chill above. As you may know, water is also a great insulator in any form, even as snow (think about igloos). When you are in a situation where both deep soil and snowpack exist, just having frigid air will be unlikely to kill many grubs. My advice? Get those soapy buckets ready for summer!