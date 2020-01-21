Le Sueur, MN (56058)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds. High 17F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy early. Snow showers developing overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low near 15F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.