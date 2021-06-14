The Legislature returned on Monday for a special session to complete the new two-year state budget. The budget framework agreed to by the governor, speaker of the House, and Senate majority leader left a lot of policy and finance items to iron out. As we work around the clock to complete the budget over the next two weeks, my priorities will be ending the emergency powers, ensuring legislative responsibility of appropriating federal funds, ending the eviction moratorium, and ending the Unemployment Insurance (UI) supplement.
The science and data that Gov. Walz proports to use to guide all of his COVID decision making clearly shows that we are no longer in a period of emergency. Ending the governor’s emergency powers is long overdue. Doing so must be a part of budget negotiations. We have lived under one man rule for long enough. It’s time to restore the balance of powers and allow the legislature to finally be a co-equal branch of the state’s government again.
A key area where the power of the Legislature must be restored is in appropriating federal funds. I have deep concerns that the current budget framework hands the governor half a billion dollars to spend as he wishes. This is not how our government is supposed to work. It is the Legislature’s responsibility to appropriate funding, not the governor’s. With billions of dollars coming in federal COVID relief funds, the Legislature should have a voice in choosing where that money is spent.
The Legislature must also act to create an off-ramp for the eviction moratorium. Housing providers need a process to restore their property rights and handle residents who have not paid their rent. I know so many housing providers want to help their residents who faced hardship over the past year, but they also need to be able to pay their bills so they can help those residents. The Senate passed a compromise bill with a veto-proof majority during the regular legislative session. The governor and House Democrats need to step up so we can create a fair off-ramp for the eviction moratorium that helps residents and housing providers.
We also need to bring an end to the UI supplement during budget negotiations. I hear from so many business owners who are struggling to find workers. Even with signing bonuses and higher wages, not enough people are returning to work to fill Minnesota’s available jobs. Ending the UI supplement will help people return to the workforce and ensure a strong economic recovery.
This is only a snapshot of all we must accomplish during budget negotiations. Supporting law enforcement to keep our communities safe and extending reinsurance are other areas where we must work together. There is a lot of work left to be done, but I am ready to roll up my sleeves to complete a new budget that helps our state move forward after the devastating toll this pandemic has inflected on all Minnesotans.