It is an exciting time here in Le Sueur.
Our community is seeing a lot of transformation from street improvements, to the former Valley Green Square Mall remodel (now Tiller + Main), and the much-anticipated re-opening of Main Street.
We celebrated this event with a “soft” opening and ribbon cutting on Nov. 1. This project will continue to take shape over the next several months and into the spring as lighting, railings, signage, and landscaping is completed.
We are looking forward to the finished product! With this project, a new digital sign will be installed at the intersection of Main and Bridge Street, offering another method for the City of Le Sueur to communicate updates and events with residents. As a reminder, information on City projects can be found on our website under “Our Community."
As we move toward colder temperatures, and inevitably, snow, we want to remind residents about our communications methods regarding snow emergencies.
You can sign up for our snow emergency alerts and get notifications straight to your inbox or via text. This is the easiest and quickest way to receive snow emergency information. Just visit our homepage at cityoflesueur.com and click on the “Notify Me” button. Scroll to “Alert Center”, enter your email address or phone number, and select your delivery method.
The city of Le Sueur will never share your contact information for any reason, and you will only receive updates on the items you select. We share snow emergency information on our social media channels as well (Facebook, Twitter, NextDoor, and Instagram) as well as via press releases to local media.
For additional information on our snowplowing and snow emergency policies, visit: cityoflesueur.com/192/Streets-Parks.
For our snowbirds heading south for the winter, you are able to pause your refuse service during your extended stay away from home. To utilize this service, please call City Hall at 507-665-6401 or email billing@cityoflesueur.com. If you have any questions, please feel free to call City Hall at 507-665-6401 or send an email to billing@cityoflesueur.com and we will be happy to answer you.
Moving on to staffing, the City has hired new part-time snow removal personnel and Zamboni drivers to assist with snow removal and keeping our ice arena prepped for our hockey players and skaters. As a reminder, any job openings can be found on our website at: cityoflesueur.com/jobs.
Don’t forget to head downtown this Friday, Dec. 3 for Christmas in the Valley. It will be a festive evening complete with the annual holiday parade, tree lighting and fireworks. Local businesses will be offering refreshments and treats this year, and there will be a new Santa house as well. Many local organizations have been working hard to make this the best event yet! You won’t want to miss it.
For more information about Christmas in the Valley, including event times and a parade map, please check out our social media pages or visit the Le Sueur Area Chamber of Commerce’s website: lesueurchamber.org.