The human mind is a wondrous organ. A sight, sound, aroma, or touch can bring back a memory of an event experienced many years ago, while recalling where one left a packet of garden seeds an hour previous leaves one scratching one’s top notch.
Consider the early June morning communication reporting a kettle of turkey vultures rising over Le Sueur and heading off for a day’s adventure, performing gross cleanup tasks for humankind. That report set off a memory of interaction with a vulture seventy years earlier.
It was common practice on a farm at that time to butcher a beef in January, take the entrails to an open field and set out jump-traps for unwary foxes (a cruel process, yet the $10 bounty was worth today’s hundred-dollar bill to us poor farm folk). Then came a late March day when a huge strange black bird dropped from the sky, entrapped itself in the steel snare of the trap by a foot. We were aghast. Could such a creature exist? Bedraggled feathered vertebrate ended up in a cage on Main Street Le Sueur for all to view. For many townsfolk, it was a first-time sighting of a turkey vulture.
Such was the inhumane memory evoked by the simple morning email these many years later. Today, vultures are common sights in the airways over area hamlets, even choosing favorite trees to roost in overnight, much to the chagrin of unlucky citizens; as what a vulture takes ‘in’ during the day, it finds its way ‘out’ during the night, along with grumbling rumbling digestive noises. Matter of fact, two years ago, a black beastie ‘nested’ under a lilac bush in a Le Sueurite’s back yard.
An innocent tip the first day of June, 2020, uprooted a most pleasant memory of some thirty years ago. “There are four Sandhill cranes feeding in a pasture near the Ottawa Cemetery.” This was not the first time we’d received this message, always in vain, as “They just left,” or “They are just over the hill.”
Once again, a very clear 30-year-old memory of our first encounter with cranes projected itself upon the “mind screen.” While hiking through a nature area near St. Thomas with a wise old naturalist, three sandhill cranes passed overhead, one emitting a bugle cry that pierced to the very heart strings. Since then, we’ve sought close views of the tall gangly birds in all directions in Le Sueur County, observing many from a distance, but never able to get that treasured ‘close-up.’
Hastening to the Ottawa area, we drew a blank. No cranes in sight. Disheartened, we decided to disembark when a ‘skunk bird,’ a black, white and yellow bobolink burbled into the air, as though shouting “Cranes, cranes, cranes!” Sure enough, a pair of the tall elegant tannish-gray birds hove into sight, parents and two chicks.
While the young birds (colts) scurried about eating insects and searching for earthen prey, the wary adults danced about, snatching a bit of lunch, but always with eyes to the skies. As well they should be ever alert, as a large raptor hove into view, its sharp eyes focused on lunch in the grass below. The parental guardians hustled their wards into a nearby ravine. The thrilling closeups disappeared, the vivid memory remained in mind, spirit, and on camera, thanks to the Ottawa tipsters.
Let’s push the memories of the past few weeks aside for a moment, focusing on the verdure about us.