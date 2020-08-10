It is the middle of August, summer is almost over, and it won’t be long before we begin what looks to be a rather unique school year.
When thinking about the upcoming school year of 2020-21, the two words that come to my mind most often are transition and flexibility. We have seen transition in a number of administrative positions and are almost guaranteed of transitioning between learning models over the next nine months.
Tri-City United Schools will have a few new faces in the building leadership positions and one familiar face moving to a new building. The familiar face making a move is Jeff Eppen, who has been the assistant principal at Tri-City United High School for the past four years. Mr. Eppen will be taking over as the principal at the TCU LeCenter Primary and K-8 buildings this year.
The district has hired David Reuhs to fill the open high school assistant principal position. Mr. Reuhs comes to TCU with experience as a building administrator in Iowa for the past few years.
The two new principals to the district are Lisa Manders at TCU Montgomery and Tony Johnson at TCU Lonsdale. Both of them bring a variety of experiences in both classroom and leadership roles that will be extremely beneficial in their new positions.
When thinking about what will be new at TCU Schools this year, the thing that keeps coming up is the likelihood of having multiple learning models throughout the year. As indicated earlier, there is a very good chance we will need to transition back and forth between learning models at various times throughout the year due to the changes related to COVID-19 occurring in the communities of our district.
Just as we have asked our staff members to be flexible this year due to the very different opening to the school year, we ask our families to be patient and flexible if we are required to move from one model to another.
Even though the school year may be a bit different, we are still committed to providing a positive experience for our students and their families. We continue to focus on meeting the academic, social, emotional, and physical needs of all our students no matter the instructional model in place.
If you have any questions during the school year, I encourage you to contact the appropriate school to get the answer to your question. Enjoy the remainder of your summer, and we look forward to seeing all of our Titan students as the school year begins. Go Titans!