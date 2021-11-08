Together, we are halfway there!
The Greater Mankato Area United Way campaign has reached 54% of our $2.06 million goal for 59 programs. This is a milestone worth celebrating. We are on pace with pre-COVID years and invite everyone to join us to help provide needed funding to these essential programs.
In this season of gratefulness, we thank all donors and volunteers who make it possible for United Way programs to serve more than 51,000 people in Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet and Waseca counties. Programs support individuals at all stages of life — from prenatal to older age. All programs that apply for funding are reviewed and vetted annually by more than 80 community volunteers.
One donor recently shared why she gives.
“Asking for help is never easy. I know that firsthand,” she said. “Our lives are ever-changing, and we never know when we will need support. Throughout my life, I have been in need and reached out for help. United Way’s partner agencies have been there and walked alongside me. I am proud to be able pay it forward and support Greater Mankato Area United Way in its mission of keeping our region strong and balanced.”
Following last month’s update, I am excited to share we have hit the $10,000 match for our Emerging Leaders United program for givers under age 40. Thank you to the new donors and our anonymous matching donor.
As our campaign continues, another anonymous donor has stepped forward to offer a matching gift of up to $35,000 on any new and increased donations through December 20, 2021. This is a fantastic opportunity to double the impact of your gift. You can donate online at MankatoUnitedWay.org/donate. You can also call our office at 507-345-4551 or send a check to Greater Mankato Area United Way, 127 S. 2nd St. #190, Mankato, MN 56001.
There are many other ways to get involved.
Hold a Workplace Rally: Employees learn about the impact of United Way’s work and can make a pledge. Contact the United Way office to learn more. We will make any time work and are happy to coordinate everything you need for a virtual or in-person visit.
Engage: Follow our Facebook and Instagram pages for the latest news on initiatives.
Volunteer: Start by checking out our online volunteer platform, Get Connected, at GetConnected.MankatoUnitedWay.org. We are currently seeking volunteers for Fire & Ice on December 4 and the Books for Kids program in 2022.
Feel free to contact Greater Mankato Area United Way to learn more about the current needs and how to get involved as a business or individual.