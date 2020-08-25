Every year, it seems there is one disease or problem that hits yards hard. Since I have been in Extension, these usually involved evergreens or maples. This time, normally tough lilac hedges are firmly in the crosshairs.
Rows of lilacs with no past problems have been suddenly shedding their leaves in midsummer. Often, these leaves are crisped up and spotted, and in some cases, branches may even dry up and die. These symptoms usually line up with either a fungal or bacterial infection.
The cases I have seen in Le Sueur County have often been due to the lilac pseudocercospora leaf spot fungus. We have known about this disease hitting tree lilacs, but this year we have seen it hit the type of lilacs many folks use as a windbreak or privacy fence. This fungus enjoys humid, warm days, and we have had the pick of those the last few months.
Thankfully, it is rare that this leaf spot disease will result in death of your plants. Make them ugly? Sure. Since lilac leaf spot can overwinter on fallen leaves and broken wood, removing them from your yard now can go a long way to reducing their effect next year. If you decide to remove any dead branches, make sure you sanitize your shears with a brief dip in Lysol® or a 10% bleach solution to prevent spreading the disease to a healthy lilac. We generally do not recommend fungicides unless the plant is hit several years in a row and we have a laboratory identification.
If you keep getting leaf spot or other diseases in your lilacs, another solution is something called renewal pruning. This works best if your plants have been around for a decade or so. You can remove about a third of the thickest stems each year until all the ancient ones are gone. Late winter, generally around the end of February to early March is a good time to do this. You can see the plant better and it makes it harder for diseases to infect the pruning wounds.
Be aware that not every sick lilac has pseudocercospora leaf spot. There could be other lookalikes such as herbicide damage, bacterial blight, verticillium wilt, soil/water issues, lilac boring insects, or root problems. Context is everything, so before you race out to treat with fungicides, make sure you can rule
these other suspects and have a positive ID from an expert or a laboratory. You can contact a certified arborist, or you can leave a message at the Le Sueur County extension office (507-357-8230) if you are not sure and need help.