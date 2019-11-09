The Le Sueur-Henderson Community Education Department has a number of announcements and news items to share.
Community Education office moved/open house
As some of you know, The Community Education Department and the Le Sueur Recreation Department became separate organizations this year. To help create a sense of identity, the LS-H Community Ed. Department moved out of the Community Center and into the Ziebarth Learning Center. This was no small task. Fortunately, Pat Willaert, our secretary, and the school district’s custodial staff did most of heavy lifting while the community education director sipped on lemonade.
To welcome everyone into our new space we will be having an open house. Our open house will be held on the National Community Education day, which is Wednesday, Nov. 13th, from 3-5:30 p.m. at the Ziebarth Learning Center, located at 706 Turril St. in Le Sueur. We’ll have cookies, apple cider, games for the kids, and you’ll have the opportunity to get a sneak peek at our Winter/Spring Catalog. Make sure to tell them that Nate told you to drop on by!
Kids Club – now accepting registrations
Kids Club is a before and after school care program designed to provide a safe, positive, and enriching environment with age appropriate activities for preschoolers to grade five. Activities include, but are not limited to: arts and crafts, reading STEM activities, team building games, and fun.
We are conveniently housed at Park Elementary, where we utilize the school’s gym, cafeteria, media center, classrooms, and the playground. To learn more about Kids Club including rates and our caring staff, contact Cheri Youngren at cyoungren@isd2397.org or call (507) 665-4620
Advisory council volunteers needed
This upcoming year will be an important one as we will work to create a new identity for the LS-H Community Ed. Department. The council helps shape the future of the department, advises community ed. staff on programs and policies, and sets the strategic direction of community education.
The advisory council meets eight times a year on the third Tuesday of the month. Interested individuals should contact Nathan Warden at nwarden@isd2397.org or call (507) 665-4620
Instructors wanted
Would you like to earn a little money by sharing a hobby or interest with others? It is a little known fact that many small businesses get their start by offering a no-risk class through community education. We are always looking for community experts to share their knowledge on woodworking, personal finance, stained glass, or whatever they are interested in. Contact us to set something up at (507) 665-4620