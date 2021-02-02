The Le Sueur Public Services Department had many undertakings in 2020, and 2021 will be another year filled with exciting projects happening throughout the city.
At the Airport, 2020 was a slower than normal year for traffic. We did make a move to expand the airport by acquiring a piece of property adjacent to the east side of the airport that will be used for future hanger lots. Project planning for 2021 is well under way and we are planning to remove the two-south taxi-lanes between the rows of hangers and install new bituminous taxi-lanes. We are also planning to replace the snow removal equipment including a new tractor, snowplow, snowblower, and sweeper, all of which would be not possible without the financial assistance of the FAA and MN Dot Aeronautics who together make up 95% of the cost of projects and equipment purchases.
Despite a very hard year for the Community Center in 2020, we are very excited about some changes that were made possible during this time. Staff has worked hard while our doors were closed to give the inside of the facility a new look as you come in, bringing a new level of energy to the building and community. We are looking forward to the outdoor pool season and have added new ADA stairs to accommodate our water walkers and lap swimmers. We hope to bring back group swimming lessons this summer as well. Our instructors have adjusted to bring you fitness-at-home options. Our Silver Sneakers and group classes are offered as a hybrid model both in-person and on zoom for those not ready to come back. Spring and summer programming plans are on the way and we are excited to face the challenges that 2020 has brought us. Programming may look a little different in 2021, but we hope that the community will join us as we try new things this year!
The Electric Department was busy in 2020 with keeping up with system maintenance to installing new infrastructure. Every winter the department takes time to trim trees that interfere with powerlines we try to do a portion of town every year and keep the rotation going so all areas get some attention every few years. Once springtime is here, the crew will start planned system updates which in 2020 included installing about 200 three phase electric meters, converting a subdivision from overhead to underground, rebuilding one mile of aging overhead, converting Elmwood from overhead to underground for the County Road 22 project. 2021 has us out setting and terminating the new transformers and equipment to convert all the overhead from Kaukis Dr to County Road 115 to the new underground.
The Public Works Department maintains approximately 32 miles of roadways and several acres of park land. In winter, the focus for staff is keeping streets, sidewalks, trails, and city parking lots safe for use by plowing and removing snow and maintaining certain parks amenities available for outdoor activities. When spring arrives, we start Street sweeping, pothole repairs, and open parks from their Winter slumber. During the long days of summer, staff focuses on street maintenance, safety painting for pedestrian traffic and parking, and signage. There are also several park activities that include mowing of parks, athletic field prep, shelter rental, maintaining playground safety and daily park cleanup. Our fall activities range from sweeping leaves, park cleanup to preparing for the upcoming winter season.
Have you ever thought about where your wastewater goes when you wash laundry, dishes or flush the toilet? It is our job to make sure you do not have to worry about it. Once the wastewater enters the sewer main from your sewer service, it is up to our department to take care of it. The waste flows by gravity and/or may need to be pumped to get to the wastewater treatment facility. The finished, treated water goes to the river and the biosolids go to farmers fields as fertilizer. In 2020, we were involved with construction on County Road 22 with new and upgraded sewer mains. We will be back on County Road 22 in 2021 to complete the project.
At the water department, our goal is to provide the city with safe drinking water that can also be used for plant process, irrigation, and etc. We are currently working on plans for a new well and water tower. In 2020, we were involved with construction on County Road 22 with new and upgraded water mains. We will be back on County Road 22 in 2021 to complete the project. Give a wave when you see us out and about.
As you see, 2020 was a busy year and 2021 will be another eventful year for the Public Services Division. We want to thank everyone for the patience with the projects and are excited for the future of Le Sueur.