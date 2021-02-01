Well 2020 was quite the year, one that we all would like to forget but will never do so!
From one of the most memorable general elections in the county’s history, to a showing of some of our cities being burnt to the ground, to dealing with a global pandemic that most assumed would just “work itself out.”
From a global, country, state, county, and city perspective, we have a lot of work ahead of us in the year 2021. The city of Le Center was very fortunate to have a community that went out and supported its local business owners and fellow citizens during what most have referred to as unprecedented times.
The future remains very optimistic with the ideas of the country and the state slowly “opening up”. That goes for the city of Le Center as well. In 2021, we are going to see the finishing touches on a street project that despite the many issues in 2020 was able to finish its first stage on time. The northern streets of Le Center will be fully reconstructed by November 2021 which will provide a great value and upgraded infrastructure to those residents benefiting from the reconstruct.
Some additional projects being completed in 2021 is an upgrade to technology services for city hall that will allow for more readily accessible information via our website as well as a faster turnaround of broadcasting our council meetings to the public wishing to view and also a potential for live streaming once the finalized project is completed. This project was funded by the use of some CARES act funds provided by the state to the city’s as well as using those same funds to upgrade all of the parks and municipal ran facilities with a safer environment to help subside the spread of infectious disease and virus.
The Le Center Municipal Liquor continues to exceed all expectations, during the shut down they took that time to upgrade the interior while still maintaining one of the highest revenues ever in the history of the Muni. The staff remain dedicated to serve its customers and are hopeful to be opened back up fully in the next few months.
The city council along with city staff are very hopeful that we will once again be able to play host to so many events that we missed out on in 2020 such as the kickoff to summer in the park, a full and open swimming season at the Municipal Pool, Le Sueur County Fair, and of course the many different activities happening throughout the city at it many parks and fields of play. As always, we will continue to keep all these amenities kept up to our high level of standards.
Finally, on behalf of the City Council and personally from myself as the Mayor I want to thank the citizens of Le Center for their dedication and support in the past year. It is that level of support that keeps everyone hopeful and optimistic for the future.
We at the city will use this column space in the Le Sueur County News to connect with the community on a monthly basis.