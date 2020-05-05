The response to COVID-19 has involved many Le Sueur County partners and we want to recognize and thank those organizations that have focused on keeping our communities safe.
Thank you to our hospitals and health care systems, emergency managers, schools, day care providers, long-term care providers, law enforcement, ambulance services, fire departments, faith based organizations, city officials, Le Sueur County government agencies and the many essential workers in our communities who provide the essential services we need.
The most effective measure to continue to slow the spread of COVID-19 is you. This has been a most difficult time for our communities, businesses and families and we need you to continue the good work accomplished by the measures you have taken. Cindy Shaughnessy, Le Sueur County Public Health director, stresses that we must continue to social distance, wear a cloth mask when out in public when social distancing is difficult and continue to be vigilant about covering our coughs, washing our hands, and most of all staying home when we are sick.
These simple measures have made a difference and we cannot become complacent. Wearing a mask tells those around you that you care about them. Remember, you wearing a mask protects others; others wearing a mask protects you. We know that people without symptoms can spread the virus so it is important that all of us do our part to keep each other safe.
Gov. Tim Walz is making decisions about reopening Minnesota based on data, science and the health experts. Executive order 20-40 on 4/23 allows non-customer facing industries, manufacturing and business offices to return to work. Executive order 20-48 on 4/30 allows additional workers in certain noncritical sectors to return to work, including retail businesses that sell goods by utilizing curbside or outside pick-up and delivery.
Businesses must establish and implement a COVID-19 Preparedness Plan before workers return to work. Full guidance and a template for the plan can be found here: mn.gov/deed/newscenter/covid/safework/business. Each plan must include infection prevention measures; identification & isolation of sick persons; social distancing; cleaning, disinfecting & decontamination; and communication & training for all personnel regarding the plan.
For daily situation updates on Le Sueur County lab confirmed COVID-19 cases visit the Le Sueur County website www.co.le-sueur.mn.us, COVID News Flash section & the Le Sueur County Public Health Facebook page. As Minnesota increases testing capacity with a goal of 5,000 people/day, we can expect to see more cases that are positive.
Anyone with symptoms is encouraged to be tested. To find a testing location visit mn.gov/covid19/forminnesotans/if-sick/testing-locations/index.jsp. If you need assistance with essential needs, call Le Sueur County Essential Needs phone line at 507-357-8396 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.