The lack of affordable and subsidized housing in Minnesota is the primary barrier for those experiencing homelessness. This comes from the Wilder Research 2018 Minnesota Homeless Study. In working with guests and clients at Partners for Affordable Housing’s Union Street Place (USP) emergency shelter in Saint Peter, that barrier is amplified by other economic factors.
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact access to employment, rental vacancies and childcare. Without childcare, families with young children find it difficult to gain steady employment, which creates a domino effect when trying to secure stable housing.
“It’s hard to find housing right now. It’s hard to find people to take kids for daycare,” said Kelsey Johnson-Rode, shelter manager at USP. “We are kind of at a standstill.”
The Minnesota Housing Partnership reported a 20 percent increase in median rent for Nicollet County from 2000 to 2017, with a cost of $693 a month to $829. The increase, along with a state-wide 9.9 percent unemployment rate reported in May, make for challenging scenarios.
Shelter staff have extended stays for some guests due to the current barriers related to COVID-19. Three new households also arrived at USP this past month, bringing the emergency shelter rooms to full occupancy. Even at capacity, Johnson-Rode anticipates a greater demand for emergency services once evictions are no longer suspended by Governor Walz.
Despite the challenges, USP has been able to fulfill many essential needs thanks to generous neighbors.
“The community has been very supportive in helping our guests with food and donations,” said Johnson-Rode.
The shelter currently needs twin bed sheets, bath towels, and full-size bottles of shampoo and conditioner. With a continual occupancy by families, activities for children ages 10 to 15 are welcome. For the privacy of guests, donors are encouraged to call 507-931-3100 to arrange delivery.
Monetary donations are always appreciated and may be made online at partnersforhousing.org/donate or mailed to the organization’s main office: Partners for Affordable Housing, 151 Good Counsel Drive, Suite 130 in Mankato.