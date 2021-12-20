As the holidays approach, my family and I want to wish you all season’s greetings and a happy new year. I hope each of you are able to gather with your loved ones to reflect on the past year and to look forward to an even better 2022. I am filled with optimism for our community and state in the new year, especially given recent news.
Last week, we learned that Minnesota has a historic budget surplus of $7.7 billion. Since the state is flush with cash, there is no reason to raise taxes next session. Instead, we should focus on helping Minnesota families and businesses survive amidst inflation and ever-increasing gas, grocery, and energy bills.
Business owners, after surviving a year of closures and faced with continued economic uncertainty, will now see a new crisis on December 15 if we don’t act quickly. The Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund (UITF) currently owes nearly $1.1 billion in debt to the federal government. The pandemic created an unprecedented surge in Unemployment Insurance (UI) claimants after government forced businesses to shutter. Like many states, Minnesota borrowed from the federal government in the summer of 2020 to help Minnesotans and make UI payments. Now, we owe the federal government over $1 billion.
The sole burden of this debt rests on business owners who pay UI payroll taxes. MN DEED started sending letters to businesses last week confirming this tax increase. Estimates indicate that UI tax rates are set to rise 15% or more to replenish the fund unless the state takes action.
Time is running out to protect our business owners who have already suffered so much difficulty over the past two years. News of a $7.7 billion surplus make it clear that the state has the resources to pay our debt and relieve employers of this burden.
To date, 31 states have used COVID relief funds to reduce or eliminate UI debt owed to the federal government. Minnesota is just one of 10 states that currently owes money to Uncle Sam. In addition to our $7.7 billion surplus, we also have more than $1 billion in COVID relief funds.
It is unconscionable that government would ask businesses to pick up the tab on unemployment benefits after forcing them to close. We cannot allow our small businesses to pay the price when they are already struggling with inflation and supply chain issues. With $1 billion in COVID relief and a multi-billion-dollar budget surplus, the legislature has no reason to delay in solving this crisis.
We need to make Minnesota a more affordable state for our families and businesses. A $7.7 billion surplus shows us that our state government has the resources it needs to support Minnesotans. Prices are continuing to climb on seemingly everything as inflation continues to grow as a result of out-of-control spending in Washington, D.C. I will always work to stop any tax increases so that our families and businesses can once again grow and thrive in 2022.