Over the last decade, eviction rates in Minnesota have dropped by a third, ranking the fourth lowest in the United States with 13,622 filings in 2016. However, the highest rates have been seen in rural counties in southern Minnesota, such as Le Sueur. Undoubtedly, the effects of COVID-19 are projected to cause a resurgence in rates.
According to the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce, Minnesota lost over 13% of its total employment, and 614,000 citizens filed for unemployment during this pandemic. Leaving many to face paying for rent, daycare, and everyday items without a steady or any income.
As of right now, Governor Tim Walz’s eviction moratorium has suspended evictions protecting renters from being kicked out for nonpayment of rent due to the pandemic, but the upcoming end date of the moratorium is causing many to worry.
“The moratorium will lift someday, and when it does, oh boy! People that have been unable to pay their rent due to job loss or reduced work hours, unable to work due to childcare or distance learning, mental health or more… could find themselves facing eviction,” said Partners for Housing’s Executive Director Jen Theneman.
Partners for Housing (P4H) helps callers facing eviction by offering information on programs in the area that provide rental help. P4H encourages families to join these programs and will facilitate the paperwork to help them get started with finding stable housing. P4H also offers three locations of temporary emergency shelter housing for families at Theresa House and Welcome Inn in Mankato, Minnesota, as well as Union Street Place in St. Peter, Minnesota. Also during the pandemic, P4H has offered hotel rooms to people needing temporary housing when their shelters are full.
In addition to temporary housing, P4H is landlord to 31 permanent households as well. P4H regularly checks in with the families in their units by providing available resources as well as encouraging partial payments for rent. “We typically are very lenient on how far past due they may get to prevent evictions which are costly for us too,” said Theneman.
Partners for Housing’s mission is to guide individuals and families toward housing stability. Women and families seeking emergency shelter housing are encouraged to fill out an application at www.partnersforhousing.org. If you would like to get involved with our program or donate, please contact 507.387.2115 or visit our website listed above.