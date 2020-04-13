Last week had many updates on the fight against COVID-19, including passing a bill to help those on the front lines against this virus and an extension of the stay-at-home order by Gov. Tim Walz.
On Tuesday, April 7, we passed the bill to address workers' compensation and show our front-line workers that we have their back during the COVID-19 pandemic. Our front-line workers need to know that we have their back as they work to care for the sick and keep our communities safe. This bill is an important step to provide peace of mind and recognize the critical role these workers play in combating the COVID-19 crisis.
HF 4537 represents a compromise agreement reached by legislators from all four caucuses, as well as business and labor groups on the Workers Compensation Advisory Council (WCAC). The bill provides presumptive workers compensation insurance to front line workers who contract COVID-19.
Thank you to all of our front-line workers for the work you are doing to care for the sick and keep our communities safe.
On Wednesday, April 8, Gov. Walz announced he was extending his stay-at-home executive order until May 4. The governor has also announced his order for bar, restaurant, and other public area closure will also continue until May 4.
Under the extended order, Minnesotans can continue leaving their homes for medical attention, getting groceries and take-out food, filling their gas tanks, and taking part in outdoor activities. In other words, what we have been doing for nearly two weeks will now continue until May 4.
There will be some further exemptions with this new extension, including many activities that can be done outside, such as landscaping companies will be allowed to operate while remaining socially distant.
Remember, the best thing we can do to limit the spread of this virus is to stay home and follow the CDC guidelines. We will get through this together. Minnesotans are doing a great job and we will be poised to bounce back quicker and stronger if we keep being smart and responsible.
A number of resources are available for those who have been impacted by COVID-19. The DEED website mn.gov/deed has resources for the unemployed, employees, and businesses. Please reach out if there is anything I can do for you. My phone number is 651-296-7065 or share your thoughts via email by emailing me at rep.bob.vogel@house.mn.