Greater Mankato Area United Way is kicking off its 2021 campaign to raise $2,060,000 for 56 programs.
These programs serve more than 51,000 people annually throughout Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet and Waseca counties. All programs that apply for funding are reviewed and vetted annually by more than 80 community volunteers. View the full list of programs at MankatoUnitedWay.org/partner-agencies.
We are excited to welcome Jessica Blais of Alpha Media Mankato and co-host of George & Jess in the Morning on Country 103.5 as campaign chair.
This year’s campaign will be the most important yet. With the escalating needs, we need everyone to come together to ensure these nonprofit programs can carry out their essential work to keep our region strong and balanced through basic needs, health and education.
There are many ways to get involved.
Make a gift: Consider a financial gift to keep our region strong. When you give where you live, you can know that your dollars are doing the most good. Every dollar makes a difference. For instance, $1 per week provides two nights of crisis nursery services for a child; one week of meals for a senior; or a recreational event for 25 individuals with disabilities. Donate online at MankatoUnitedWay.org/donate or fill out an online pledge form at MankatoUnitedWay.org/pledge. You can also call our office at 507-345-4551 or send a check to Greater Mankato Area United Way, 127 S. 2nd St., Mankato.
Hold a workplace rally: More than 200 businesses and organizations in our region hold a United Way rally for their employees. This is an opportunity for employees to learn about United Way’s work and make a pledge if they choose. Rallies generally last 15-30 minutes. Contact the United Way office to learn more. We will make any time or circumstances work, and we are happy to be part of virtual meetings.
Volunteer: Volunteering is a powerful way to learn about the needs in our community and make a difference. Start by checking out our online volunteer platform, Get Connected, at GetConnected.MankatoUnitedWay.org.
Support an upcoming event benefiting United Way programs:
• Friday, Aug. 21: Join us for a fundraiser at Scoops Ice Cream in Elysian from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. We’re also looking for volunteers to help greet, serve and clean up.
• Saturday, Sept. 12: Register your team for the sixth annual Human Foosball Tournament on South Front Street in Mankato. We have been working closely with the City of Mankato to make game modifications and to ensure health and safety guidelines are followed.
• Saturday, Dec. 5: Fire & Ice Ball at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. Watch for details about this year’s raffle item from Ice Castle Fish House! Raffle tickets available soon. Need not be present to win.
Thank you for your support in building a better tomorrow in our region. We are all stronger when we live united.