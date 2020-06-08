Greater Mankato Area United Way’s Fourth-Grade Book Project looked a little different this year. Since 2017, a generous grant through the Olseth Family Foundation has enabled United Way to distribute Shel Silverstein’s “Where the Sidewalk Ends” poetry books to fourth-grade students and teachers throughout Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet and Waseca counties.
While we couldn’t deliver the books in person to the students this spring, United Way worked with area schools to get creative in distributing books. After we delivered 1,700 books to 34 schools in the four-county area, teachers gave out the books at supply pickup days or hand-delivered to students’ homes.
“Along with the Olseth Family Foundation, we felt it was more important than ever to get the books to students before summer,” said United Way CEO Barb Kaus. “We hope this gift helps students and teachers finish the year on a positive note.”
Jon Olseth of the Olseth Family Foundation wanted to connect with the students despite not being able to present the book in person. He wrote a letter and poem especially for this year’s students (the full letter can be found at www.MankatoUnitedWay.org).
“I think I wanted to write this poem for you because we all have so many moods – so many emotions – and they change so often,” he wrote to the students. “Our feelings go up and down – kind of like being on a swing. Sometimes, sharing poems or writing poems helps us understand those feelings. And sometimes, I know, reading poems is just goofy and fun. Whatever the reason, poems are always best when we read them together.”
We are grateful for the opportunity to share Jon’s poem with you:
Mood Swing by Jon Olseth
“I’m swinging on a swing of moods; Sailing up high; And kicking my shoes. But then I come down; Hurling back to the ground; Swinging on my swing of moods.
“Then there are times when I’m glad again; But when I come back; I feel sad again; And then I’m totally happy; Sentimental and sappy; Swinging on my swing of moods.
“Given the swing of my moods; You should know; None of them ever excludes; Reading with you; A poem or two; Together on our swing of moods.”
You can see a video of this poem being read aloud on the Greater Mankato Area United Way Facebook page.
Greater Mankato Area United Way is dedicated to strengthening literacy in our region. In addition to the Fourth-Grade Book Project, we have several initiatives focused on ensuring children’s access to books, including the Books for Kids program.