To the editor:
Recently, in the sixty years ago news of area newspapers, the names of Mrs. Marie Eustice and Mrs. Margaret Kreger were mentioned because of a tragic auto accident.
They were two of my favorite elementary teachers in Belle Plaine. In fact, when Mrs. Kreger retired many years later, I was hired to fill her third grade position. She was such a kind lady with a great laugh. Mrs. Eustice was my 4th Grade teacher and cared so much for her students.
I hated to leave 4th Grade. In the fall of 5th Grade I got to be a junior attendant in a wedding when my sister, Lynn Simcox, married Bob Moody on October 30, 1959. I was so excited and shared my joy with Mrs. Eustice. She lived in Le Sueur, where the wedding took place.
I remember being up at the front of our church and glancing up at the balcony. There was my dear teacher watching with a big smile! I have remembered her support and kindness for all of these years. A few weeks later, she was killed in the auto accident and I lost a wonderful mentor.
At this Christmas season, and all year long, wouldn't it be great if we could show such kindness that is remembered for sixty years? With gratitude for all of my dedicated teachers through the years and especially for these two dear ladies.
Jane Schuette
Belle Plaine