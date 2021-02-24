Hello recycling aficionados and friends. Well, I’m not calling it a winter yet, but that 38 degrees felt kind of good and has me thinking spring! I am sure some of you are getting your spring cleaning plans ready for action so I want to give you a heads up on a few news worthy items.
First, Tri County will be posting our 2021 appliance and electronics coupons on our county and city web and social media sites in the first week of March. Residents in Sibley, Le Sueur and Nicollet Counties will be able to print our coupons or just show them on their phone to bring along with your appliance and electronics to our local recyclers.
The coupon/recycling process will be done a little different this year, as we will require the address and number of appliances and electronics to be written on the coupon at the time of recycling. This will help with tracking from each city and county, as well as reduce fraud in some cases. This information will be collected by our vendor on site at the time of disposal and should not be too confusing.
The coupon offers two advantages to our residents, the first being year round disposal if taken to our vendors and the second is a $5 price discount, so you gotta love those coupons.
Tri County will also be posting our annual household hazardous waste and tire, appliance & electronics collections at the same time so you can mark your calendars. We will also be posting our local household hazardous waste facilities locations and business hours for the 2021 season as schedules and the process change due to COVID.
I also want to relay a message from our local recycling dumpsters, as I am a self-proclaimed dumpster whisperer. Etiquette — well, if you’re a golfing hack like me, it means calling out "Fore" if your ball is about to hit someone or, if you play slow, you let the faster players pass through. So it’s doing the right things that aren’t necessarily written down.
Our local recycling containers are telling me that cardboard boxes need to be broken down more, and if containers are overflowing, then folks need to try another container or go to another recycling location or bring your recycling back home until the containers have been serviced. Recycling bags, materials and boxes should not be placed on the ground outside the containers left to blow around our neighborhoods or communities for obvious reasons.
We ask that folks be mindful of other people who need to recycle their materials and of our neighborhoods that allow us to locate our recycling containers there, as blowing debris is not fun for anyone. A little help can go a long way, so if you see recycling materials blowing around and have time to put materials where they belong, that would be appreciated.
Styrofoam needs to be removed from cardboard boxes and put into our garbage cart at home, as it contaminates everything it touches, thus reducing the amount recycled. Recycling container lids should be closed after using, and if there are bungee cords used to strap lids down, then put them back over the lids when finished.
Paper shredding goes in your garbage or taken to a shredding event; rechargeable batteries should be recycling but must be taken to a local hazardous waste facility.
Food waste is a no. The recycling containers love to eat cardboard and plastics No. 1, 2 & 5, and beverage containers made of metals, plastics or glass, but not with food or liquids still in them. No window glass, wood or mirrors. We are also still getting small appliances, lamps and furniture, which do not belong in recycling containers.
The containers are educating me about the 80/20 rule, or it’s more like 80/10/10, where we have 80% of folks recycling right, 10% are still on a learning curve and 10% don’t know and don’t care about recycling, so please help us help the remaining 20% get our recycling etiquette in line.
More recycling information can be found at our tricountyrecycling.org site, I also highly recommend the Nicollet and Blue Earth County waste wizard websites, and we are always available at 507-381-9196 for your recycling and disposal needs. Let’s be mindful of our actions and responsibilities and make every day Earth day in 2021. Thank you!