Farming quietly continues to be one of the most dangerous professions in the United States, and as a result, this past week we recognized Grain Bin Safety Week across Minnesota and the nation as a time to draw attention to one facet of the industry where rates of accidents and deaths have been rising in our state.
Working in or around a grain bin exposes farmers and storage workers to severe and life-threatening hazards, including fires and explosions caused by grain bin dust accumulation, but most commonly, we see incidents that result in entrapment and suffocation from engulfment. When an event occurs, it can take just a few seconds for it to become an uncontrollable and tragic situation.
In 2018 alone, 61-grain bin accidents occurred in Minnesota that resulted in injury, death, or required emergency extraction, representing a 13 percent increase over 2017.
That trend has continued, and unfortunately, since June of this year, 10 people have died in Minnesota, including one individual most recently in Stearns County in January of this year.
Further adding to these tragedies is that many, if not all, of these situations are avoidable if only awareness of the risks and education on the best safe work practices were more available.
To combat this trend, I presented legislation on Thursday that provides a series of reforms that will better equip and educate grain operators, farmers, and employees and reduce the risks they face.
The legislation I introduced, S.F. 3086, provides four options to be used to increase farmer safety:
• A $25,000 appropriation for the University of Minnesota Extension to create and present curriculum regarding grain storage facility safety. The University of Minnesota Extension will be encouraged to collaborate with stakeholders, including 4-H, Future Farmers of America, and agriculture education programs through the schools, to create comprehensive resources available to all current and future farmers no matter the size of their operation.
• A $25,000 for Minnesota’s higher education institutions to design digital applications that allow a user to remotely power off a grain storage facility via cell phone or electronic device. This remedy has been requested by first responders, farmers, and families of victims who believe this will reduce the risk people face when in an active bin.
• Individual grants for farmers who purchase grain bin safety protection equipment, such as fall protection systems, personal protective equipment to increase survivability in the event of a grain bin related emergency, and engineering controls to prevent contact with an auger or other moving parts.
• Individual grants for farmers to purchase grain silo air quality monitoring equipment.
We want to end these tragedies in Minnesota, and through reforms like these and increased awareness in the community, we can ensure that we instill better safety standards and reverse the trend of accidents making the profession safer and protecting Minnesota farmers.
Outside of grain bin safety, I have supported legislation to reduce tractor rollovers and fought for resources to increase the availability of resources for mental health options.
As long as I continue to serve, I will continue to work to improve the conditions for farmers in our district and across the state.
As we continue through the session, your feedback will be critical, and I welcome any conversation or suggestions on ideas or issues you think I might have missed. You can always reach me by email at sen.rich.draheim@senate.mn or by phone at (651) 296-5558.