As we turn the page from summer to fall, many families may be looking for ways to get their youth involved in out-of-school time activities. With a variety of high quality learning experiences and activities, 4-H could be the place for you.
4-H is an out-of-school, hands-on learning program for people age 5-19. Youth choose a project that’s interesting to them and explore it with peers and caring adults. Youth can also join 4-H clubs — groups of youth who want to learn together and meet in every part of Minnesota. 4-H is open and welcome to all.
Many people think that you have to live on a farm or show animals to be in 4-H, but that’s not the case! In 4-H, the sky’s the limit. 4-H offers learning experiences in science, photography, agriculture, healthy living, civic engagement and much more. We have one-day events, year-long projects and everything in between. There are many ways to try 4-H. 4-H also has plenty of experiences that can be done at home. Through our 4-H at Home website, you can find a variety of activities and challenges in gardening, photography, outdoor exploration, and more!
You may also be wondering: why join 4-H? There are a variety of reasons to join today. In 4-H, all youth members have opportunities to learn new skills and gain new experiences that will benefit them throughout their lives. Whether youth engage in just 1 or in many 4-H opportunities, they will be met with quality learning experiences that will provide the space for them to learn and grow.
4-H focuses on fostering well-rounded youth — specifically their head, heart, hands and health. Through 4-H, youth will learn to make decisions and take on responsibility, build relationships and give back to others, and truly become the best versions of themselves.
4-H is truly a place for all, and we’re ready for you to join! If you know youth who are ready to become more involved, discover and explore their passions, and put their skills into practice, 4-H could be the place for them. The new year of 4-H officially kicks off on October 1st, so now is the perfect time to join!
If you want more information about joining or have questions, please connect with your county Extension office to get more information. If you live in Le Sueur County, you can contact Taylor Strelow at strel039@umn.edu or 507-317-0928. If you live outside of the county, you can learn more on the Minnesota 4-H state website or contact your county’s Extension office. 4-H has so much to offer you and your family. We hope we’ll see you soon!