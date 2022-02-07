Conflict exists in all relationships. At CADA, we spend a lot of time discussing the continuum of healthy, unhealthy, and abusive relationships. Even in the healthiest relationships, disagreements happen, and that can even be a good thing. Addressing conflict through discussion with a partner can be a way to learn more about each other, share your opinions, and heal hurts. Sometimes, working through conflict in a healthy way can bring couples closer together.
Some strategies to address conflicts that arise in a relationship include:
Establish ground rules
Sometimes it can be helpful to set ground rules for how you manage conflict in your relationship. You and your partner can agree to whatever rules make you both feel heard and respected. Some examples include: no swearing, avoiding the words “always” or “never,” avoid talking about ending the relationship unless that is what you actually want to do. Setting boundaries and ground rules can help ensure that you both fight fairly and don’t end up saying things that you can’t repair.
Examine what you’re feeling
It can be hard to pinpoint exactly what we’re feeling in moments of conflict or stress. We may be able to identify some of what we’re feeling – like anger – but when we dig a little deeper, we can uncover other emotions lurking under the surface. Perhaps that anger is the tip of the iceberg and underneath the water is resentment, frustration, hurt, or embarrassment.
Be a good listener
We’ve all had an experience where we feel unheard or misunderstood, and that’s often where a lot of conflict can start. It is common to listen to come up with a response rather than listening to understand what a partner is trying to express. In conflict, listening is just as important as how we express ourselves.
Call a timeout
Have you ever been in an argument where it is clear you and your partner are not hearing each other or are repeating the same things over and over again? That is a clue that it is time to take a break. It doesn’t always feel good to leave something unresolved, but if you set a time limit and agree to return to the conversation, you can both give yourself some time to let your rational brains take the wheel and put your emotional brains in the passenger seat.
Apologize
An apology is more than just saying the words, “I’m sorry.” An apology is an honest effort to repair any hurt your partner experienced, whether it was intentional or unintentional. An apology is an acknowledgment of responsibility and an offer to repair harm. While conflict can be healthy in relationships, arguments and conflict can become unhealthy, toxic, or problematic when certain patterns or behaviors emerge. If arguments turn into hours-long fights, if partners try to hurt one another, or if arguments become power struggles, a disagreement is no longer healthy. Everyone deserves to express themselves and have honest conversations with a partner respectfully.