Tri-City United: High school principal shares graduation speech
Welcome: Happy Friday and welcome parents, guardians, siblings, grandparents, family and extended family members, TCU students and staff, those of you from our wonderful communities, Tri-City United school board members, Superintendent Dr. Preisler, and most importantly, happy Friday to you the Tri-City United High School graduating Class of 2020!
This past Monday on May 25th was Memorial Day ... a day to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice throughout our Nation’s history in order to help keep all of us Americans free. At this time I would like to recognize our soon-to-be-Titan graduates — Tucker, Alexis, Mackenzie, Montana, Isaiah, and Brandon — who have enlisted in our military … army, navy, air force, marines as they will be heading off to Basic Training over the next few months. Thank you in advance for your future service to our Country.
Thank you also to all currently active, honorably discharged, and retired veterans of our United States military. Your efforts have not gone unnoticed over the decades.
As we all know, 2020 has brought to our world the pandemic of our lifetimes. Even with the incredible technology at our fingertips, the best scientists ever doing painstaking research, medical personnel that have conquered and created so much through the years, COVID-19, the Coronavirus, has left its mark and will continue to leave its mark at a rate that is yet to be determined in our world. The United States of America hit 100,000 deaths this week due to this virus, the week that our Titan Seniors will walk across the stage today one-by-one to become our newest Titan Graduates through our Tri-City United High School Graduation Experience.
Thank you to our newest heroes in the medical community … doctors, nurses, hospital staff, EMS, law enforcement, staff in our assisted living homes, who have over the past 3 months given their all, including risking their own lives, to give comfort to all those who have been affected and infected by the pandemic in one way or another. Your selfless and tireless work also has not gone unnoticed. We truly appreciate you and your continued efforts.
Each year as I think about what I would like to share in my speech to our soon to be Titan graduates and to those in attendance, I usually find that the topics to share with all flow pretty easily. This year, with this Graduation Experience, it is different, … very different.
Throughout today, Friday, May 29th, you, the Tri-City United High School Class of 2020, will complete and closeout your high school career. Throughout your 4 years, many of you have experienced much … there have been the exciting moments, maybe even some scary and dark times, successes as goals and expectations were reached and exceeded … whatever those experiences have been for you, they are about to come to an end as your time in high school is complete. Many will head off to further their schooling, start a new job that may even lead to one’s future career, head off to basic training, or continue to work the family farm.
This school year was a school year like no other, and hopefully, it will not be one that we experience and repeat ever again as we lost a Redbird & Titan icon in Ms. Carol Lilla, among other losses of life in this school year. We are losing to retirement the aforementioned Dr. Teri Preisler, but also HS icons Mr. Ken Helland, Mr. Barry Schmidt, & Mrs. Barb Turek, among others retiring throughout the TCU School District, including Mrs. Deb Dwyer, the wonderful principal colleague of mine who had many of you Titans as Wildcats in your elementary school years. I wish all of our TCU retirees the very, very best in the years to come.
We all experienced a different way of learning … as student Titans, and as Titan educators. Distance Learning came in quickly with the COVID-19 pandemic and it started and finished off all of Quarter 4. It was a new way of learning and teaching being done from home that will continue to have an impact going forward as for many, deeper learning & teaching was the result. Email, which per Syrie came about in 1971, and will turn 50 years old in 2021. Email became a very important mode of communication between students, parents, educators, and school staff during DL. Seldom does a form of technology last more than a couple of years in our world today. We all know how important the Google Meet became as well. It allowed our Titan educators to reach out & connect with you, our students, on a regular daily basis. It helped to bring the distance of being away from the school building into your kitchen, your bedroom, and on the couch. These technical tools will continue with us as education moves forward.
The events in the Twin Cities, in our State, in communities large and small across our Nation over this week has saddened me once again. The tragic loss of George Floyd’s life which has the vast majority of us asking “why?” has led to these current peaceful protests during the day, and the unexplainable chaos in the dark. Watching the constant news coverage, seeing what our friends and neighbors, and yes we really all can be friends and neighbors, seeing what they are recording on their cell phones, tries to get each one of us & each one of you in the Titan Class of 2020 to understand “the why”, why did this happen, why did that happen. The loss of one life is one life too many. Systematic institutionalized change needs to happen. The events of this week have once again shown and proven this. It is my hope that this needed systematic institutionalized change will occur and hopefully lead each one of us to a better understanding and help us to realize so much better ... that no matter the color of one’s skin, the faith of the individual, the gender or the choice of one’s partner, that we are all human beings; that every life needs to be the treasured, respected, and valued. It can no longer be about black and white. It needs to about right and wrong. Equity in all scopes of our lives needs to occur and it can start with each one of us, each one of you.
Titans in the Class of 2020, become a positive change agent. Follow the lead that Dr. Preisler has guided and shown us through the years.
TCU HS Class of 2020, I challenge you to accept one, accept all, each and every day from this point on as that is what a positive change agent does. Respect & recognize the differences that we all share; it’s who each and every one of us is that truly makes each and every one of you so unique, so different … as that is so important as you go forward in your lives.
Soon-to-be-Titan graduates … you are 124 strong and united, ready to move forward & make your positive impact. As Seniors and as 18-year olds, you have learned so very, very much through your many life experiences. You will learn and experience so much more.
Finally, today brings to an end 13 years of K-12 education for each and every one of you. Congratulations to you as an individual … and to you, the TCU HS Titan Class of 2020. You are an incredible and wonderful group of young people! You came to TCU HS as wide-eyed Freshmen from 3 communities … you leave today as mighty Titans! I wish each and every one of you the very, very best in your future as you get ready to embark on life’s next steps leading you into your journey into the future.
Thank you and best wishes.