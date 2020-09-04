When we work together, we can improve the lives of our family, friends, coworkers and neighbors.
According to one local family receiving emergency services from a Greater Mankato Area United Way program: “You have helped our family beyond words. We are so grateful knowing that we are not alone.”
United Way’s 2021 campaign kicked off in August, giving our region just a few months to raise $2,060,000 for 56 essential programs serving more than 51,000 people in Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet and Waseca counties.
Every nonprofit receiving United Way funding is vetted by community volunteers during our annual review process. Programs provide basic needs and emergency services; support individuals and families; nurture children and youth; support older adults; enhance the lives of people with disabilities; and promote health and wellness.
This year more than ever, the needs are growing. Often if someone needs help in one area, they need help in additional areas to become self-sufficient. For example, a person struggling with food may also need assistance with healthcare, housing and children’s education. This is why our United Way focuses on basic needs, health and education to support all ages and keep our region balanced.
It will take the efforts of everyone — individual donors, companies, volunteers and other supporters — to ensure these programs receive the funding they need to exist and serve.
Every dollar makes a difference. A few examples of what your support accomplished last year: 275,488 meals were provided, 6,459 patients received healthcare services, and 6,645 youth were able to participate in out-of-school activities.
When you give where you live, you know your dollars are doing the most good. For instance, $1 per week provides two nights of crisis nursery services for a child; one week of meals for a senior; or a recreational event for 25 individuals with disabilities. Donate online at MankatoUnitedWay.org/donate or fill out an online pledge form at MankatoUnitedWay.org/pledge. You can also call our office at 507-345-4551 or send a check to Greater Mankato Area United Way, 127 S. 2nd St., Mankato, MN 56001.
If your company would like to learn about hosting a workplace rally, please contact the United Way office. We will make any time or circumstance work to share about the impact of local programs, including virtual meetings.
Every day, we are reminded how much people in our region care. They volunteer, donate and sponsor. They serve on committees and Community Impact teams to make sure donor dollars are being used wisely. They hold workplace rallies that give employees the opportunity to give. They remain committed to improving the lives of others.
Another local family utilized United Way programs after an unexpected crisis. They said, “You were there when we didn’t know what to do. You listened and took care of our family in ways we hadn’t expected. Now we are hopeful about the future.”