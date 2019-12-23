Throughout my first term in St. Paul, a primary focus of my time has been lowering the cost of health care. Consistently, I hear from local families, business owners, and seniors about rising health care costs and the financial strains it places on their budgets. Over the last three years, I have championed numerous policies that aim to lower costs and increase transparency for patients. Some of those measures include:
• Regulating Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs) (SF 278) – Signed into law by Gov. Tim Walz and passed unanimously by the Senate, I was a co-author of this bipartisan legislation that increases transparency and affordability in pharmaceuticals through regulating and licensing the middle men who determine the cost of all prescription drugs.
• Health care facility fee disclosure (SF 131) – Passed unanimously by the legislature and signed into law by Governor Walz, I chief-authored this legislation that requires health care facilities to disclose to patients previously hidden fees.
• Hospital billing transparency (SF 13) – I chief-authored this bipartisan bill that requires hospitals to provide patients an itemized description of their billed health care charges within 30 days of discharge. Gov. Walz signed this into law as a part of the comprehensive health and human services budget bill.
• Health care services price disclosure and estimate – Another bill I chief-authored and signed into law by Governor Mark Dayton (DFL) allows consumers to request a good faith estimate for expected services, which health care providers and health insurance plans are required to provide within ten days.
• Reinsurance (SF 761)– Passed by the Senate on a bipartisan vote and signed into law by Governor Walz, the legislation renews Minnesota’s highly successful program originally signed into law in 2017 by Governor Dayton that lowered health insurance rates for Minnesotans on the individual market by at least 20 percent.
While these policies are a good start in lowering the cost of care, there is more to be done, especially to combat the ballooning cost of prescription medications. One possible solution to this growing problem is prescription drug importation. The federal government has recently offered latitude to states looking to obtain cheaper prescription drugs from Canada. The federal government issued guidance for prescription drug reimportation programs, which focused on two possible pathways for states to consider.
The first pathway would allow Minnesota pharmacies to purchase prescription medications directly from Canadian pharmacies. Minnesotans would then be able to purchase these lower cost drugs directly from their local pharmacist. The second pathway would allow Minnesota pharmacies to purchase medications directly from the pharmaceutical manufacturers at lower Canadian prices. In this scenario, Minnesotans would still be able to purchase their prescription medications directly from their local pharmacist at a cheaper rate. In both instances, safe guards are in place to ensure the quality of the medications meet US standards.
Recently, I hosted a listening session with community members in New Prague on this topic. While we may not all agree politically, we all share the goal of making health care more affordable for all. With bipartisan, outside the box solutions such as drug importation, we will continue to lower the cost of health care in Minnesota.