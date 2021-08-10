The Tri-City United Public Schools staff is wrapping up final details in anticipation for a school year that will be much closer to a traditional year as opposed to what occurred last year.
The district has developed a plan to address the health and safety of students and staff, while providing the opportunity for in-person learning. The district will continue to monitor the situation at both a building level and local community level as the school year begins. The hope is to have a consistent learning environment for all throughout the 21-22 school year.
The learning model will provide in-person instruction for all students five days a week as opposed to the hybrid model or distance learning that was part of last year. The district explored providing distance learning using TCU staff, but the district doesn’t have the staffing to meet the requirements established by the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE). Families wanting distance learning can stay enrolled with the district and receive virtual instruction through a SW Metro program TCU is partnered with for various services.
Two of the bigger questions related to the start of the school year have been regarding masks and vaccinations. Face masks or face coverings are recommended for students and staff, but are not required. Families will have the option of whether their child(ren) will wear masks. The one area of exception is when it comes to school transportation. There is a Federal Order requiring masks/coverings on all public transportation, which includes school transportation. This includes all school transportation including for activities. As far as vaccines are concerned, there is no requirement for students or staff to be vaccinated to attend school or work.
Another change in procedure this year is related to isolations and quarantines. Any individual testing positive for COVID-19 will be required to isolate for 10 days. They may return when 10 days have passed, symptoms are gone, and they have been with a fever for at least 24 hours without medication. Families will be notified if their child(ren) has been exposed to a positive COVID-19 case and asked to monitor for symptoms. Exposed individuals will be allowed to continue attending school as long as they remain symptom free.
Tri-City United Schools is still requesting that individuals that are sick please stay home. Also, prior to coming to our building perform a self-health screener. Adults should assist younger children with this screening. School staff will continue to encourage frequent hand washing and social distancing to the extent possible as additional mitigation strategies to keep all healthy. The district will be returning to allowing volunteers and visitors into our buildings as a way to provide additional support to our students. Please follow district procedures by checking into the office as you are allowed entrance.
Once again this year all students will receive free meals throughout the school year. That being said, we would ask that families please complete application forms for Free and Reduced Meals. These completed applications have an impact on the amount of funding TCU Schools receives from the state. The district saw a drop of over $200,000.00 in funding due to the decreased number of applications. Again, we know meals are free, but your completion of the application is beneficial to the district.
Any families with children that are new to the area are encouraged to contact the TCU District Office at 507-364-8100 for registration information. We look forward to an exciting and more traditional school year. Go Titans!