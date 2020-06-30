The contractor successfully completed the installation of the electrical ductbank and the new roadway sand and aggregate base layer on South Second Street last week.
The heavy rain caused some minor delays early in the week, however, the drier weather for the remainder of the week allowed for the contractor to get back on schedule. The contractor plans to complete the new concrete curb and gutter and pave the first lift of bituminous pavement on S 2nd St and Bridge St between N Main St and 2nd St this week. The goal is to complete all work to allow for the reopening of these two blocks mid next week.
The contractor successfully completed the new utility work in the intersection of 5th and Ferry St last week and plans to have the new roadway sand and aggregate base completed within the intersection tomorrow. This will allow the contractor to complete the new concrete curb and gutter and first lift of bituminous pavement by early next week. The goal is to reopen this intersection mid next week as well.
The reopening of South Second Street between Ferry Steet and Bridge Street, Bridge Street between North Main Street and Second Street and the intersection of Fifth and Ferry streets are required under the contract before any closures on 4th and Elmwood Avenue are allowed. The contractor’s goal is to reopen these sections of the project next Wednesday, June 3rd and at the same time close 4th St between Bridge and Ferry St and Elmwood Avenue from Ferry Street to the north side of Turril Street.
The contractor is continuing with the new utility installations along Ferry Street, working east from 5th St to Elmwood Avenue. The contractor plans to complete the new water main within this stretch and start on the new services by the end of the week. Immediately following the services planned to be completed early next week, the contractor hopes to focus on completing the new storm sewer by end of the week.
The contractor’s overall goal following the closure of S 4th Street and Elmwood Avenue next week, is to have one utility crew working in S 4th St and one utility crew working in Elmwood Avenue. This would allow for the grading crew to work on constructing the new roadway sand and aggregate base along Ferry Street in between South Fourth Street and Elmwood Avenue.
We thank you in advance for your patience and cooperation for the duration of this project. The total project is anticipated to consist of five stages of construction and is expected to be complete in October 2021.
All updates are weather and construction progress dependent. We thank you in advance for your patience and cooperation for the duration of this project.