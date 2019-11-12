This Friday, Nov. 15 is America Recycles Day.
With Black Friday ads out, it might seem more of an afterthought or maybe a no thought. Before we get to the holiday season, let’s get a game plan in place. No I’m not talking about setting a budget; I’m talking about a plan to recycle your holidays and being mindful of the other two Rs — reduce, reuse.
First you can go to the America Recycles Day website and take the pledge. This site has some useful information about recycling. If you want to learn about what recycling really is, go to the Dem Con education website — dem-con.com/green-grades — their videos are excellent on learning the Dos and Don’ts of recycling.
If you really want to get motivated and an interesting point of view, search Drowning in Plastic – Reuters graphics video on the web. Let that video sink in a bit … Now go grab your Yeti tumbler you got for Christmas last year and keep refilling it, or if you’re old fashioned, get out your old mason jar and take that into the gas station for a refill. Amazon has drinkable lids that fit mason jars. Let’s reuse our favorite drinking container and reduce our need for a plastic bottle or single use cup.
If you’re serious about recycling, your family & friends can take a Zero Waste Challenge … Now that sounds impossible, but you’re just trying to reduce your trash by implementing the three Rs — reduce, reuse and then recycle. You can make it a fun game and share your success ideas along the way. There is no score keeping or mandates; just help each other with waste avoiding tips or crafty reuse ideas and post them on your Facebook page or share them at the Tri-County Solid Waste – Le Sueur, Nicollet and Sibley counties Facebook page.
It’s been our goal with past recycling articles to get folks up to date with the challenges and changes of recycling. As for recycling during your holidays … sticking to the basics is best. Most of the toy blister packs are not recyclable; some wrapping is, but can you keep the bows and ribbons out? They become tangles in recycling sorting equipment. Also, remember that rechargeable batteries do not go in to recycling; they should go to Batteries Plus or your local hazardous waste facility.
Your cardboard boxes are recyclable along with your pumpkin pie tins. Again, stick to the basics we discussed in past articles or you can reach out to me via our Facebook page, email or number.
Celebrate Americas Recycles Day by implementing the other 2 Rs of reduce and reuse, and remember to also recycle your holidays with Tri-County Solid Waste.