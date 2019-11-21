Greetings, I am Bill Stangler, president of the Le Sueur Historical Society. I shall relay the following story hoping that it may find a sympathetic ear. In 1859, a group of Ottawa citizens of the Methodist faith gathered together and built a house of worship, the Ottawa Methodist Church.
It was a simple one-room structure built of native rock that has a pink hue. Ottawa, being a small community, wasn’t able to muster a large congregation, and as a result, the church never had a local pastor in service. Pastors from nearby communities of Le Center and Le Sueur served the church on a part-time basis over the years.
During the more active years of the church, a group called the Ladies Aid was very active and held social events to raise money to pay the pastor and help carry on other functions of the church. This group was formed in 1899 and is still active today as a social group.
The church had an active congregation until 1950 when it was closed and used only for weddings and funerals. Only minimum maintenance was performed during the years the church was not used. Soon the vines, underbrush, and trees growing in the yard gave it a very deserted and rundown appearance. In the winter of 1967-1968 a group of local citizens came together and began to discuss the future of the stone church.
It was learned that the church is one of the three oldest Methodist churches in the state and is considered by many to be one of the most attractive in terms of its simplicity and design. They decided that the church should be restored and maintained as a historical site.
The group became the Ottawa Restoration Committee and worked to repair and restore the building beginning that spring. Donations of time, material, and money were freely given by many citizens of Ottawa and the surrounding communities. Some of the items from the historic church disappeared over the years and had to be replaced or repaired. But, with the cooperative ecumenical spirit that prevailed all the necessary items were acquired. Most of the fixtures and furniture in the church today were in the church when it had an active congregation.
Sunday Sept. 22, 1968 was chosen as the date for the presentation of the newly restored church. An ecumenical service was held that day in the front yard of the church and the guest speaker was someone who had attended the church as a boy. Following the service, a ribbon was cut, and the church was presented to the Le Sueur County Historical Society to be maintained and preserved as a historical landmark. The church is now on the list of National Historic places and is one the oldest Methodist churches in Minnesota.
The society has done its best to maintain the building over the years, but recently it was discovered that the integrity of the structure was in jeopardy. The steeple of the church was leaning 19 inches to the west and 11 inches to the south. The steeple was removed, and a temporary roof was laid over the disrupted area. The cost of the repair has been estimated at $174,500. This is much more than the Le Sueur County Historical Society can afford. We have therefore applied for and received a matching grant up to $120,000 from the Carl and Verna Schmidt Foundation to replace the steeple and strengthen and rebuild areas of the overall structure.
The terms of the matching grant state that for every dollar the L.C.H.S. raises, the Carl and Verna Schmidt Foundation will donate two dollars up to $120,000. Therefore, we are reaching out to you to help L.C.H.S. to obtain the goal of $60,000, which must be completed by Dec. 15, 2019. We have so far raised about two-thirds of that goal.
The Ottawa stone church is located on one of the Minnesota state byways. Many visitors stop and enjoy the site throughout the year. Through the completion of this church rehabilitation project, the church can once again be used for activities fitting and proper to its noble purpose.
L.C.H.S. is working locally to raise money by requesting donations from its 230 members, but our pockets are not deep enough to complete the project ourselves. We therefore ask you for any financial help you can provide to us. Donations can be mailed to: LeSueur County Historical Society P.O. Box 123, Le Center, MN 56057. Make checks payable to LCHS.