Good day, Le Sueur and Henderson. The new year is here, and we made it through a short-lived cold spell. I hope everyone in the area has had a chance to relax over the holidays and enjoy the wonderful Minnesota weather we had.
This time of year gets somewhat stressful, as making decisions with the weather for schools gets difficult at times. Weather forecasts as we know are not always accurate and decisions are always made to determine what is best for students and their safety.
As the new year gets up and running, I have to let parents and community members know that we are still seeing a few cases of COVID occurring in the schools. The district nurse continues to send out information to parents if their children have come in contact with anyone who has a positive case or near proximity in a classroom. I would ask that parents and community members be active in monitoring their symptoms and the people they come in contact with who are showing signs of any illness. It is always recommended to wear a mask if anyone is unsure if they have something. Trying to not spread illness is always the goal.
Sports in the district are running at full capacity. If you get a chance, take a look at the schedule online to see what events are occurring for our students. They are working hard both academically, athletically, and artistically to develop into well rounded individuals. The district is taking a major focus on providing the best opportunities for the students with the new reading curriculum at the elementaries as well as re-evaluating how we are doing in other areas. The focus is to get our students performing at a level that out competes our neighbors and competitors in the state. There are many talented students and we want them to have every chance we can give them.
I hope that 2022 can get us to a level of success that has not been seen in our district and communities for some time. The school board and staff are committed to bringing the best forward for our students and we will continue to set our goals, meet the goals, and then raise them to the next level of excellence.
To coin a quote from my college football coach John Gagliardi, “We are ordinary people doing ordinary things extraordinarily well”. This is what we are going to do. Happy New year.