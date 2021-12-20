In this holiday season, it is said that our joy comes in the giving. There’s nothing better than giving a gift that satisfies a need or grants a wish of the one receiving it. At the United Fund of Le Sueur we redistribute the gifts from Le Sueur citizens and businesses to grant wishes and satisfy needs of this community, from education to nutrition to special events.
Many projects and events that UFLS supports have previously been identified in this column. Sometimes we partner with other non-profits and service organizations to support their programs. For example, two programs that were initiated by The Rotary Club of Le Sueur – STRIVE and the Backpack Nutrition program — need financial support beyond what the club generates. UFLS steps in to help with additional funding.
The STRIVE Program (Students Taking a Renewed Interest in the Value of Education) supports Le Sueur-Henderson High School Seniors who are underachieving and in danger of not graduating on time. In partnership with the HS Guidance Counselor, Rotary Mentors provide encouragement and insight in assisting these seniors to renew their interest in academics, improving GPAs, applying life skills like goal setting, study skills, collaborating, developing a Post-HS Plan, and graduating on-time with their class. Those who reach their goals also receive monetary rewards based on their individual efforts. Students’ end-of-year feedback indicates that STRIVE has made a positive difference for them!
UFLS also partners with the Rotary Club on the LSH Backpack Nutrition Program. This program addresses childhood food insecurity by providing nutritional foods to students in Pre-K through 8th grade during weekends from September to May, and their families during Thanksgiving, and the Christmas holiday. Funds raised by UFLS are re-gifted to Rotary to support this program.
These two programs will receive United Fund support again in 2022, thanks to the gifts our community members and businesses donated during our fund drive. Several other requests have also been received. In addition, we reserve funds for our Special Community Projects, which we use throughout the year to meet unforeseen or immediate needs experienced by non-profit groups. We are very grateful for the monetary gifts that will allow us to continue our efforts.
However, another gift United Fund receives is worth mentioning here. We receive the gift of time and energy from our Board Members, many of whom have served for many years and continue to do so. This year, one of our long-time members, Teresa Tebbe, has decided to take a break from serving on the board. For most of her 12 years of service, Teresa has been our financial guide; her wisdom and vision will be sorely missed.
Ours is a unique organization in that we receive gifts in the form of donations from community members and businesses and we, in turn, “re-gift” those funds back to organizations for events and projects that benefit the community. That is our purpose; our goal is to use these gifts wisely.