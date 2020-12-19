Business Relief Details
This week, the Minnesota Legislature met and passed a business relief package to help those small businesses harmed by Governor Walz's executive orders. The business relief package includes direct grants to businesses, license and other fee relief, and a 13-week extension of unemployment insurance for workers. The grants are broken into three categories aimed at prioritizing speed:
The first category will be $88 million in grants administered automatically by the Department of Revenue (DOR) to restaurants, bars, gyms, bowling alleys, and other businesses who have seen losses of more than 30% compared to last year.
The second category is approximately $14 million administered by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) for movie theaters and large convention centers.
The third is $112 million in grants that will be administered at the county level. The county-based grants are intended to help additional businesses impacted by the recent closures that do not qualify for the first two grant categories, however, businesses who receive grants from the DOR are not precluded from receiving county-based grants.
The Department of Revenue has created a website for this relief program: revenue.state.mn.us/covid-19-business-relief-payments. You may also visit and look for any updates right on the homepage.
Additionally, the Department of Revenue is planning to reach out to businesses eligible for this payment through their e-Services account in the next several days. Businesses can also contact them through their e-Services account for any questions they may have.
Businesses should reach out to their county economic development office regarding the county-based grants.
Thank you, Merry Christmas, and Happy New Year!
This Special Session in December will, barring anything completely unforeseen, be the last one of 2020 and thus concludes my career in the Legislature. I announced my plans to retire and not seek reelection early this year. It seems like such a long time ago now as this crazy year comes to an end.
I wanted to take another moment to thank each and every one of you for allowing me the great honor of serving our community in the Minnesota House. I never thought I would run for office, much less serve for multiple terms in the legislature, but it was truly a great experience and I think we made a difference. Thank you for the opportunity.
Representative-Elect Brian Pfarr was elected in November and will be a great representative for our community. I look forward to seeing the great work he will do and will help him in any way I can.
From my family to yours, I want to wish you all a Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, and a great New Year! See you around.