This is the first weekly construction update. The purpose of these updates will be to provide a recap of work completed over the past week and outline anticipated work for the upcoming week. All updates are weather and construction progress dependent. We thank you in advance for your patience and cooperation for the duration of this project.
The contractor started construction of Stage 1A and 1B last week with the closure of the intersection of Bridge St/North Main St/ TH 93, Bridge Street between N Main St and 4th St and S 2nd St between Bridge St and Ferry St. Detours are signed and consist of a regional detour utilizing Kingsway Dr (County Highway 37) and a local detour utilizing Swan St.
Immediately following the closure, the contractor successfully completed the pavement removal within the intersection and along the first block of Bridge St. The contractor successfully completed the planned water main shut down on Thursday morning and completed the installation of the new sanitary sewer main within the intersection on Saturday.
The contractor plans to continue the installation of the new sanitary sewer main along Bridge St between N Main St and 2nd St and then continue down 2nd St this week. A second utility crew plans to finish the remaining utility installation within the intersection, consisting of new watermain and storm sewer this week. The goal for the end of the week is to be able to start construction of the new roadway sand and aggregate base within the intersection.
The reopening of the intersection is planned for approximately three weeks following the closure or the week of May 17. The total project is anticipated to consist of five stages of construction and the project completion date is October 2021.